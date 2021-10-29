




































































 




   

   









Toyama's Dwight Ramos eyes win streak after breakthrough B. League victory
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 29, 2021 | 9:52am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Toyama's Dwight Ramos eyes win streak after breakthrough B. League victory
Dwight Ramos with the Toyama Grouses
B. League
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino import Dwight Ramos hopes to build on the momentum after his Toyama Grouses barged into the B. League win column on Wednesdsay, beating the Osaka Evessa, 82-67.



Finishing with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal to end a painful eight-game losing streak, Ramos doesn't plan to make winning a one off thing for his team.





"We finally got our first win, so we're hoping that we can keep building on it, keep improving," said Ramos after the game.



"We're gonna get back to practice and then hopefully we can get on a winning streak instead of a losing streak," Ramos quipped.



It's going to be a long break for Ramos and Toyama, though, as their next game won't be until next Saturday, November 6.



Adding to that their opponents, the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, are in the top half of the standings.



They're currently at fourth with a 6-3 slate. Toyama is dead last at 22nd with their 1-8 record.



But Ramos isn't getting deterred with the odds and remains hopeful for his team.



"It's the first road game for me, I'm excited just to get over there see a new city," said Ramos.



"We're gonna keep practicing and keep getting better over there," he added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

