Philippines grouped with Australia, Thailand, Indonesia in AFC Women's Asian Cup

The Philippine women's national football team will be in Group B in the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup set in India in January next year

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has been grouped with FIFA World No. 11 Australia in the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup.

In the draw held Thursday, the Philippine women's national football team was placed into Group B with the Matildas, who recently finished fourth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Also in the group is Southeast Asian powerhouse Thailand and Indonesia.

Australia and Thailand are rated higher than the Filipina booters in the FIFA World Rankings.

Indonesia, ranked 96th, is the only team below the Philippines, which is 68th in the world.

The Philippines heads into the AFC Women's Asian Cup set January in India with a strong showing in the qualifiers in Tashkent, Uzbekistan where they won both matches to clinch their slot in the regional tournament for the second edition in a row.

The draw also saw hosts India join China, Chinese Taipei, and Iran in Group A.

Japan, Korea, Vietnam, and Myanmar are in Group C.

The Filipina booters recently named former Australia head coach Alen Stajcic as their new head tactician.

The Philippine Football Federation hopes Stajcic can lead the Philippines to its first-ever stint at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Stajcic led Australia to back-to-back appearances in the 2015 and 2019 editions of the WWC.

According to the PFF, the team will be preparing for the regional tiff with a camp to be held in Irvine, California beginning November 10.