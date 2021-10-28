Manila Chooks sees action in FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Chooks TM plunges back to action in the international 3x3 circuit with a stint in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters starting Friday.

Under the watch of head trainer Aldin Ayo, the Philippine club faces a tall order in Pool D against powerhouse squads Liman of Serbia and Amsterdam Talent and Pro of the Netherlands.

Manila Chooks TM collides with world No. 4 Liman at 10:20 p.m. (Manila time) tonight before clashing with No. 4 Amsterdam tomorrow at 2:45 a.m.

Chico Lanete, Mac Tallo, Zach Huang and former NCAA import Mike Nzeusseu make up the squad with Mark Yee as a reserve player.

The same team, excluding Yee, led Manila HeiHei to a dominant championship run in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 Invitational last week as a warm-up to the prestigious Abu Dhabi tilt.

Manila Chooks TM last saw action in the Montreal Masters last month, absorbing an early exit in the group phase against Antwerp of Belgium and Edmonton of Canada.

The squad aims for a stronger finish in the United Arab Emirates capital, where world No. 1 Ub of Serbia, No. 2 Riga of Latvia, No. 3 Antwerp and host Abu Dhabi are also in contention for the $40,000 grand prize.