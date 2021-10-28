




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
What Hidilyn Diaz plans to do with her P50M-plus Olympic gold prize money
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 28, 2021 | 12:13pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
What Hidilyn Diaz plans to do with her P50M-plus Olympic gold prize money
Gold medallist Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz holds her medal on the podium for the victory ceremony of the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
VINCENZO PINTO  /  AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Hidilyn Diaz was flooded with monetary incentives following her historic gold medal win in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last July.



At least Php56.5 million in cash incentives were promised to Diaz, most of which she has already received.






While Diaz currently has no time yet to pursue business ventures as she remains focused on weightlifting, the Zamboanga native had no shortage of plans for her hard-earned finances.



"Halos yung 90% [ng prize money] po nailagay ko sa bangko, nilagay ko sa private bank ng BDO. Naglagay ako sa mga investments," Diaz said in a press conference arranged by BDO on Wednesday.



"Sa ngayon, wala akong time na magbusiness.. kailangan kasi planuhin ng maayos kung magbubusiness, hindi pwedeng papasok lang ng hindi natin alam. [Pero] aminin ko ambisyosa ako so marami akong gusto [na business]," she added.



Diaz listed more than a few ideas she is currently entertaining once she gives up weightlifting for good.



"Restaurant, cafe, tapos gusto ko rin magkaroon ng parang hotel or AirBnB na business," Diaz said of ventures she wants to pursue.



Additionally, Diaz also plans to convert to a home gym one of houses that she received as an incentive for winning the Olympic gold.



A house and lot in Zamboanga City, gifted by President Rodrigo Duterte, also served as a blessing for Diaz as she was able to gift it to her sibling.



"Sa Zamboanga, pinatira ko sa kapatid ko [yung bahay]. Tapos dito [sa Eastwood], di pa naayos pero maghohome gym po muna habang wala pa po yung Hidilyn Diaz weightlifting academy," she said.



Diaz was named by BDO as one of their ambassadors. She was also introduced as a financial literacy advocate as she plans to help her fellow athletes manage their finances.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HIDILYN DIAZ
                                                      WEIGHTLIFTING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Parks' Nagoya rips Thirdy's San-En; Ramos leads Toyama to breakthrough win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parks' Nagoya rips Thirdy's San-En; Ramos leads Toyama to breakthrough win


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Parks, who just finished a back-to-back against Thirdy's brother Kiefer last weekend, scored 12 points in 21 minutes to lead...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clarkson reaches 8,000 career points as Jazz go 3-0
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clarkson reaches 8,000 career points as Jazz go 3-0


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Clarkson had an efficient 19 points in 23 minutes of action to lead three subs who finished in double-digit scoring. He also...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magnolia's Calvin Abueva named PBA Best Player of the Conference
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magnolia's Calvin Abueva named PBA Best Player of the Conference


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Announced before tip-off of Game Four of the finals between the Hotshots and the TNT Tropang Giga, Abueva received his second...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Lakers, minus LeBron, survive Spurs in OT
                              


                              

                                 October 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of LeBron James and an injury scare to Anthony Davis on Tuesday to beat the San Antonio Spurs in overtime as the Golden State Warriors extended their unbeaten start to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso thrilled over rare JLPGA stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso thrilled over rare JLPGA stint


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Back in Japan, Yuka Saso can't wait to get going, armed with the same mindset and game that have marked her meteoric rise...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Tight LPGT finish up as Superal pulls out
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tight LPGT finish up as Superal pulls out


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Ladies Philippine Golf Tour girds up for its third restart next week facing an entirely different finish in the ICTSI...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What Hidilyn Diaz plans to do with her P50M-plus Olympic gold prize money
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What Hidilyn Diaz plans to do with her P50M-plus Olympic gold prize money


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
At least Php56.5 million in cash incentives were promised to Diaz, most of which she has already received.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olsim out to prove she's 'not just some alternate' in atomweight Grand Prix
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olsim out to prove she's 'not just some alternate' in atomweight Grand Prix


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A surprise late addition to the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix due to Itsuki Hirata catching an illness, Olsim is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Genshin Impact devs team up with San Juan cafe for 'HoYo Fest'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Genshin Impact devs team up with San Juan cafe for 'HoYo Fest'


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The cafes across the region will host events to celebrate the game developers' myriad of titles.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Li Jingliang to carry Asian torch in UFC 268
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Li Jingliang to carry Asian torch in UFC 268


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
It has been eight long years since Chinese mixed martial arts fighter Li Jingliang wore championship gold around his wai...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with