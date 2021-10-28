What Hidilyn Diaz plans to do with her P50M-plus Olympic gold prize money

Gold medallist Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz holds her medal on the podium for the victory ceremony of the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – Hidilyn Diaz was flooded with monetary incentives following her historic gold medal win in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last July.

At least Php56.5 million in cash incentives were promised to Diaz, most of which she has already received.

Hidilyn Diaz says she has already received around 90% of the incentives promised to her after winning Olympic gold



Diaz said this during a press conference organized by BDO | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/ATrLme2dci — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) October 27, 2021

While Diaz currently has no time yet to pursue business ventures as she remains focused on weightlifting, the Zamboanga native had no shortage of plans for her hard-earned finances.

"Halos yung 90% [ng prize money] po nailagay ko sa bangko, nilagay ko sa private bank ng BDO. Naglagay ako sa mga investments," Diaz said in a press conference arranged by BDO on Wednesday.

"Sa ngayon, wala akong time na magbusiness.. kailangan kasi planuhin ng maayos kung magbubusiness, hindi pwedeng papasok lang ng hindi natin alam. [Pero] aminin ko ambisyosa ako so marami akong gusto [na business]," she added.

Diaz listed more than a few ideas she is currently entertaining once she gives up weightlifting for good.

"Restaurant, cafe, tapos gusto ko rin magkaroon ng parang hotel or AirBnB na business," Diaz said of ventures she wants to pursue.

Additionally, Diaz also plans to convert to a home gym one of houses that she received as an incentive for winning the Olympic gold.

A house and lot in Zamboanga City, gifted by President Rodrigo Duterte, also served as a blessing for Diaz as she was able to gift it to her sibling.

"Sa Zamboanga, pinatira ko sa kapatid ko [yung bahay]. Tapos dito [sa Eastwood], di pa naayos pero maghohome gym po muna habang wala pa po yung Hidilyn Diaz weightlifting academy," she said.

Diaz was named by BDO as one of their ambassadors. She was also introduced as a financial literacy advocate as she plans to help her fellow athletes manage their finances.