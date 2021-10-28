Heat drub Nets on the road; Thunder stun Lakers

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat dunks against James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on October 27, 2021 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines – The Miami Heat took their third win of the season at the expense of the Brooklyn Nets, 106-93, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Bam Adebayo had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead a team effort by the Heat. Jimmy Butler added 17 points to send the preseason title favorites to 2-3.

Miami outscored Brooklyn in the second half 57-42 to come away with the win.

Kevin Durant finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in the losing effort for the Nets, who are still without Kyrie Irving due to his vaccination status.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers fell victim to the upset axe by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 123-115.

The Lakers squandered a 26-point lead to give OKC their first win of the season.

Lakers were still without LeBron James, but had Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook at full strength.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paced six Thunder players in double-digit scoring with 27 points.

Westbrook, Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony all missed on potential game-tying triples in the final moments of the game to punctuate the disaster ending for the Lakers.

Anthony's attempt didn't even hit the rim.

Melo air-balled a three that would have tied the game. pic.twitter.com/Avq4CzOwNP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 28, 2021

Adding insult to injury was Westbrook's rejection with only 1.5 ticks left in the game.

Westbrook's ejection



20 PTS, 14 REB, 13 AST, 10 TOpic.twitter.com/rVC4I5ha7D — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 28, 2021

Davis top-scored for the Lakers with 30 points while Westbrook had a triple-double of 20 points, 13 assists and 14 rebounds.

In the other games, the Minnesota Timberwolves improved to 3-1 with a win over defending champions Milwaukee Bucks, 113-108.

D'Angelo Russell led the Wolves with 29 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in the losing effort.

For their part, the Atlanta Hawks beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 102-99, behind Trae Young's 31 points.

The Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers, 118-100, while the Charlotte Hornets fended off the Orlando Magic, 120-111.

The Washington Wizards also took a victory, coming out on top of the Boston Celtics, 116-107.