Sultan arrives in New York, gains NorthPort support

MANILA, Philippines – Jonas Sultan arrived in New York City on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), ready for battle against Puerto Rican Carlos Caraballo at the Hulu Theater at the Madison Square Garden.

Just a few pounds off the 118-pound limit, Sultan is in high spirits as he has gained the support of NorthPort owner Rep. Mikee Romero in his quest to regain boxing glory.

A former world title challenger, Sultan can hope for another title crack or at least a title eliminator if he beats the fearsome Caraballo, who has knocked out all of his 14 victims thus far, in their 10-round bantamweight bout to be staged by Top Rank and ESPN.

The 29-year-old Sultan challenged but lost to International Boxing Federation super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas in 2018 and has fought only 3 times since then, knocking out American Sharon Carter in the seventh round in August to raise his total to 17-5 with 11 knockouts.

Now known as One Punch Man, a moniker coined by his new promoter Brendan Gibbons, son of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons, Sultan isn't awed by Caraballo's power and believes he packs a stronger wallop than the protégé of Puerto Rican great Miguel Cotto.

Sultan, who bested World Boxing Organization bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero in 2017, hasn't been knocked down in his pro career that started in 2013.

Sultan, pride of Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte, is accompanied to New York by chief trainer Joven Jimenez, the young Gibbons, and Ancajas, who served as his main sparring trainer throughout his preparations at Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood.

Joining them from Manila on Tuesday is Junnie Navarro, who co-manages Sultan with Mike Venezuela of Zamboanga Valientes MLV.

According to Navarro, he and Sultan got to know Deputy House Speaker Romero during Pacquiao's last fight against Yordenis Ugas on August 21 in Las Vegas and the businessman-sportsman of 1-Pacman Party-list did not hesitate to extend help.