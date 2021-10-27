Kiefer Ravena celebrates birthday with Shiga teammates
MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena had a special birthday celebration on Wednesday with his Shiga Lakestars teammates.
Ravena, who just turned 28, was gifted a birthday cake and a bouquet of flowers by his fellow Lakestars.
????Birthday celebration for Kiefer????— ??????????SHIGA LAKESTARS? (@shigalakestars) October 27, 2021
????????????????????????????????????????
????HBD @kieferravena ????
????? @grande_mikey99 ?????????
????????????????????????
????????????#???? #????? #??????? pic.twitter.com/fEdImjfn3g
He also received a birthday song to which he attempted to express his gratitude in Japanese.
However, the guard out of Ateneo couldn't step up to the challenge and settled for a simple "Thank you".
Ravena and the Lakestars will take on the Kawasaki Brave Thunders at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday (Manila time).
The 28-year-old has been pivotal to Shiga's campaign as they are currently 5th in the standings with a 6-2 record.
Ravena provides a spark off of the bench for the Lakestars.
Shiga is currently the highest-ranked team with a Filipino import in the B League Division 1, so far.
