Kiefer Ravena celebrates birthday with Shiga teammates

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena had a special birthday celebration on Wednesday with his Shiga Lakestars teammates.

Ravena, who just turned 28, was gifted a birthday cake and a bouquet of flowers by his fellow Lakestars.

He also received a birthday song to which he attempted to express his gratitude in Japanese.

However, the guard out of Ateneo couldn't step up to the challenge and settled for a simple "Thank you".

Ravena and the Lakestars will take on the Kawasaki Brave Thunders at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday (Manila time).

The 28-year-old has been pivotal to Shiga's campaign as they are currently 5th in the standings with a 6-2 record.

Ravena provides a spark off of the bench for the Lakestars.

Shiga is currently the highest-ranked team with a Filipino import in the B League Division 1, so far.