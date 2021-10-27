â€˜Fully redeemedâ€™ Yulo banishes ghost of Tokyo past

‘Fully redeemed’ Yulo banishes ghost of Tokyo past

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo is pictured after competing in the parallel bars event at the men's apparatus finals during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Kitakyushu City Gymnasium in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka prefecture on October 24, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo has "fully redeemed" himself after failing to land on the podium in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

This was the statement of Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) president Cynthia Carrion after Yulo's medal haul in the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan just last weekend.

Though failing to defend his title in floor exercise, Yulo became world champion anew in vault and sweetened it with a silver in parallel bars.

"[He's] fully redeemed because after the failure on the floor [exercise], I went to see Caloy and he said he was a little depressed and he said 'Ma'am, don't worry, don't worry. Tomorrow I will fight. I will fight and I will give you that gold.'," Carrion told media during the Philippine Sportswriters Association forum on Tuesday.

"I was sure that he was [going to do it], Caloy when he really wants it, [he does it]. So he did it," she added.

Yulo's campaign in the worlds was branded as his redemption bid after the young gymnast failed to cop a medal in floor exercise during the Tokyo Games, where he wasn't even able to qualify for the final.

"I feel all of this competition will be revenge, all of it," Yulo said before competing in worlds.

He started out strong in qualifications when he topped floor exercise and parallel bars heading into the final.

However, a crucial penalty in the final that cost him .300 on his execution score in floor denied him the gold and a podium finish on Saturday.

Yulo tumbled during his routine, which resulted in both his feet stepping out of bounds.

Not to be deterred, Yulo was able to rebound the day after by taking the gold in vault, and the silver in parallel bars on Sunday.

Apart from the hardware, Yulo is set to make some cash after his triumphant bid in worlds as he is set to receive at least Php750,000 incentive for his latest feat.