Sports
                        
Negros tests Philippine Paralympics Team in PCAP
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 27, 2021 | 9:44am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Negros tests Philippine Paralympics Team in PCAP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Fresh off their 9-2 raid in the north, the Philippine Paralympic Team now looks to see if they can top the Southern Division where they are bracketed in this Professional Chess Association of the Philippines-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup.



First up Wednesday, October 27, are the Negros Kingsmen, who dropped to seventh with a 6-5 record in the standings after losing their last three matches, including two last weekend to Caloocan, Pasig and Manila. 



What hurts for Negros is that none of the three losses were close. The Kingsmen made a game of it in blitz play but were left in the dust come rapid chess. If it is any consolation for Negros, rapid chess isn’t the Paralympics Team’s strongest suit either. However, the Paralympics Team led by FM Sander Severino gets by. And when they smell blood, they come hunting. 



If the Kingsmen want to make a game of it, they will need their top two boards men in FM Mari Joseph Turqueza and FM Randy Segarra to claim points from the Paralympics Team’s Severino and IM Daniel Quizon.



A lot of the damage inflicted by the Paralympics Team has been from their Board Three of Jerlyn San Diego and homegrown Board Five of FM Roel Abelgas. 



San Diego is the second best Board Three player behind San Juan’s WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda, who totes an 18-3-1 record. San Diego, boasts of a 15-1-1 slate. 



Lapu-Lapu’s Bernadette Galas is the third best woman player in the Top 25 rankings of the PCAP’s third conference where she currently carries a 12-7-3 stat line. 



Abelgas, on the other hand, is ranked eighth among the Top 25 players with a 16-5-1 record.

 

Negros, prior to their three-game slide, has not one player in the Top 25 rankings. 



Simply put, Negros will need all hands on deck from Turqueza, Segarra, AGM Rowelyn Joy Acedo, NM Jenny Mayor, Theseus Benitez Jr., NM Rolzon Roullo, and Adrian dela Cruz to bring their A game against the Paralympics Team that is looking to duplicate the feat of the Northern Consolidated Squad that as a guest team, won the 1985 Reinforced Conference of the Philippine Basketball Association.



As if it can get any worse, Negros will wrap up their Wednesday double header against the tough Iloilo Kisela Knights. 



The Paralympics squad will battle another tough customer in the Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors in their nightcap.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

