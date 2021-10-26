




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Ray Parks, Thirdy Ravena collide in B. League
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 26, 2021 | 3:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ray Parks, Thirdy Ravena collide in B. League
Ray Parks and Thirdy Ravena
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – After Kiefer Ravena, Ray Parks Jr. tests the mettle of Thirdy this time as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins visit the San-en NeoPhoenix in another All-Filipino collision in the Japan B. League at the Toyahashi City General Gymnasium.



Parks split his first pair of Japan duels with old rival Kiefer last week, making it a crucial task to take care of business against the younger Ravena at 6:05 p.m. to push Nagoya inside the Top 10.



The Diamond Dolphins currently sit at 11th place with a 4-4 card after their four-game win streak got snapped by Kiefer and the Shiga Lakestars (6-2). Thirdy’s San-en is at 18th place with a 3-5 mark.



Kiefer, for his part, is out to anchor Shiga’s bid for a solo second place against Kawasaki (5-3) at the Ukaruchan Arena also at 6:05 p.m.



The Lakestars are in four-way tie with Mikawa, Ryukyu and defending champion Chiba at No. 2 spot behind leader Hiroshima (7-1).



In the same schedule, Kobe Paras and Niigata (2-6) along with Matthew Aquino and Shinshu (4-4) battle Alvark Tokyo (5-3) and Hokkaido (3-5), respectively.



Dwight Ramos and the winless Toyama (0-8) also play host at the same time against Osaka (3-5) at the Toyama City Gymnasium in an attempt to barge into the win column.



There is still no word from the Ibaraki Robots on the availability of Javi Gomez de Liaño against Mikawa also at 6:05 p.m. after sitting out last week due to undisclosed reasons despite completing his mandatory quarantine.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JAPAN B.LEAGUE
                                                      RAY PARKS
                                                      THIRDY RAVENA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Taiwanese club insists it has 'legally' signed Jordan Heading
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Taiwanese club insists it has 'legally' signed Jordan Heading


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Taichung Suns have stood by the signing of Gilas Pilipinas cadet Jordan Heading to play in the upcoming T1 league in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Glover Teixeira aims to duplicate Randy Couture's feat in UFC 267
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Glover Teixeira aims to duplicate Randy Couture's feat in UFC 267


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
After seven years, peaks and valleys in terms of his career, and a bout with COVID-19, Brazilian-American mixed martial arts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Celebrating with pizza
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Caloy Yulo was back in his Righa Royal Hotel room in Kitakyushu, Japan, shortly after the awarding ceremonies of the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships last Sunday, celebrating his gold in vault and silver in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer's Shiga returns the favor, blows out Parks' Nagoya
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer's Shiga returns the favor, blows out Parks' Nagoya


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After absorbing a 39-point beating, the Lakestars unleashed a rout of their own in a wire-to-wire victory that saw them lead...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo absorbs another heartbreaker
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo absorbs another heartbreaker


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Caloy Yulo suffered yet another heartbreaker as he blew his golden chances and finished fifth in the event he was heavily...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Aussie coach tapped to call shots for Philippine women's football team
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Aussie coach tapped to call shots for Philippine women's football team


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has named former Australia mentor Alen Stajcic as the new head coach of the women’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P750,000 prize awaits Yulo for two-medal win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P750,000 prize awaits Yulo for two-medal win


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Expect a gold rush for the Philippines in men’s artistic gymnastics next year as world champion Caloy Yulo trains his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine karate body hoping for sport's reinstatement in 2024 Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine karate body hoping for sport's reinstatement in 2024 Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Karate, a martial arts sport where the country has a chance to capture a medal, could be reinstated in the 2024 Paris Olympics...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Major warm-up for Australian Open tennis canceled again over virus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Major warm-up for Australian Open tennis canceled again over virus


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A major warm-up tournament for the Australian Open was canceled on Tuesday, with organizers blaming uncertainty over Covid-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bucks close out road swing with win over Pacers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bucks close out road swing with win over Pacers


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks led by as much as 18...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with