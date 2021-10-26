Ray Parks, Thirdy Ravena collide in B. League

MANILA, Philippines – After Kiefer Ravena, Ray Parks Jr. tests the mettle of Thirdy this time as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins visit the San-en NeoPhoenix in another All-Filipino collision in the Japan B. League at the Toyahashi City General Gymnasium.

Parks split his first pair of Japan duels with old rival Kiefer last week, making it a crucial task to take care of business against the younger Ravena at 6:05 p.m. to push Nagoya inside the Top 10.

The Diamond Dolphins currently sit at 11th place with a 4-4 card after their four-game win streak got snapped by Kiefer and the Shiga Lakestars (6-2). Thirdy’s San-en is at 18th place with a 3-5 mark.

Kiefer, for his part, is out to anchor Shiga’s bid for a solo second place against Kawasaki (5-3) at the Ukaruchan Arena also at 6:05 p.m.

The Lakestars are in four-way tie with Mikawa, Ryukyu and defending champion Chiba at No. 2 spot behind leader Hiroshima (7-1).

In the same schedule, Kobe Paras and Niigata (2-6) along with Matthew Aquino and Shinshu (4-4) battle Alvark Tokyo (5-3) and Hokkaido (3-5), respectively.

Dwight Ramos and the winless Toyama (0-8) also play host at the same time against Osaka (3-5) at the Toyama City Gymnasium in an attempt to barge into the win column.

There is still no word from the Ibaraki Robots on the availability of Javi Gomez de Liaño against Mikawa also at 6:05 p.m. after sitting out last week due to undisclosed reasons despite completing his mandatory quarantine.