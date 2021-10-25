




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Taiwanese club insists it has 'legally' signed Jordan Heading
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 25, 2021 | 3:21pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Taiwanese club insists it has 'legally' signed Jordan Heading
Jordan Heading
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Taichung Suns have stood by the signing of Gilas Pilipinas cadet Jordan Heading to play in the upcoming T1 league in Taiwan.



Taichung said it has complied with the “legal requirements” under FIBA rules following Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas’ statement that Heading is under contract with the federation and the national team.





“(Taichung) hereby declares the contract signed by the Suns and Jordan Heading all comply with the legal requirements (and in) all compliance with the FIBA International Basketball General Transfer Regulations," the team said in a Mandarin statement translated to English on its official social media account.



The Suns have also posted highlights of Heading accompanied by a video message, where the Fil-Aussie ace guard expressed excitement to play in T1 that kicks off next month.



“I’m super excited to be heading over back to Taichung and really excited to get over with the boys and start working. I’m really excited to be with the fans as well,” said Heading.



Taichung announced the signing of Heading last Wednesday before the SBP came out to clear that he is under “live legal contract” until March 2023 as part of the special Gilas draft last March.



Heading was taken first overall by Terrafirma in the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft to banner the second special Gilas class tasked to lead the country’s campaign in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.



The SBP said it will wait for FIBA’ response before commenting any further after reaching out to the world basketball governing body and the Chinese Taipei Basketball Association through a formal letter.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

