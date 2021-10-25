Pau, Abby fall short of target, settle for Symetra Tour

MANILA, Philippines – Needing a hot start to spark a last-ditch drive, Pauline del Rosario did just that, but a missed green mishap derailed her charge and she ran out of holes in her frenetic bid to crash into the Q-Series.

She turned in a four-under 68, her best in four days, but it proved not enough to propel her to the last phase of the demanding LPGA and Symetra Tour Qualifying Tournament.

“I putted better today (Sunday), made less mistakes,” said del Rosario, whose shaky stint on the tricky surface of both the Panther and Bobcat courses of the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida slowed down her charge in the first two days (71 and 73) before blowing it all with a disastrous 78 in the third round Saturday.

Del Rosario banged in five birdies against a bogey for a pair of 34s at the Bobcat course as she tied for 75th with a 72-hole total of 290, five strokes behind the cutoff score (285) as 47 players, led by low medalist Pauline Roussin-Bouchard of France, advanced to the Q-Series, the last phase of the grueling three-part elims leading to LPGA membership next year.

But the overnight 10-shot swing should augur well for del Rosario, who put herself in the Top 45-plus-ties group after 36 holes but virtually bowed out of the race with that disastrous six-over card Saturday. She thus settled for a Symetra Tour card along with the rest of the bidders.

They included fellow ICTSI-backed Abby Arevalo, who was also in the thick of things after two rounds but likewise dropped out of the race with a 77 Saturday. The Cactus Tour leg winner tried to fight back with two early backside birdies, also at Bobcat, in the final round but yielded the strokes on Nos. 16 and 18.

Arevalo birdied the third hole but dropped two strokes on the par-4 No. 5 and bogeyed the seventh to limp with a 74 and tumble to joint 115th with a 294.

Six shots off the projected cutoff score, del Rosario worked her way back with birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 and added another on the 17th to stay on track. But she reeled back with a bogey on the tough No. 18.

She birdied Nos. 4 and 7 but missed three birdie opportunities that would've bolstered her backdoor bid.

“I think I will have a good status on the Symetra Tour next year,” del Rosario said.

Del Rosario and Arevalo’s failed bids thus left Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan as the two other Pinays to see action in next month’s Q-Series, a two-phase 144-hole tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama with the field competing for a $150,000 purse and status on the 2022 LPGA Tour.

The Top 45 and ties at the end of the Q-Series will receive LPGA membership in Category 14 on the 2022 LPGA Priority List.

Meanwhile, Roussin-Bouchard saved her best for last and fired a 65 to dominate Stage II with a 269 total, beating Chinese amateur Xiaowen Yin, who had a 274 after a 67, by five for top honors.