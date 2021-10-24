




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Magnolia survives Mikey Williams' big night, avoid 0-3 hole vs TNT
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 24, 2021 | 7:19pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Magnolia survives Mikey Williams' big night, avoid 0-3 hole vs TNT
Paul Lee
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Hotshots took a game back in the best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup finals, winning Game Three, 106-98, at the DHVSU Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga on Sunday.



Rome Dela Rosa converted on clutch charity shots to stave off a fierce comeback effort from the Tropang Giga to help his team cut the series deficit, 1-2.



Magnolia took the win amid a hot shooting night from TNT ace rookie Mikey Williams, who had 39 points — the most a rookie has ever scored in the PBA Finals since 1999.



Williams was key in keeping his team afloat and within striking distance until the final moments of the fourth quarter when he hit a triple to cut Magnolia's lead to just three, 98-95.



But a quick bank shot from Mark Barroca put out the fire.



Dave Marcelo also hit a triple for the Tropang Giga to keep their bid alive but Dela Rosa's freebies kept TNT at bay.



Ian Sangalang then shot 2/2 from the free throw line to arrive at the final score.



TNT battled from 18 points down in the final salvo after Magnolia began the fourth quarter on a 13-0 run.



Paul Lee and Sangalang led the Hotshots on offense with 21 and 20 points, respectively.



Mark Barroca, for his part, scattered 16 markers off of the bench.



Meanwhile, RR Pogoy was the only TNT player in double-digit scoring apart from Williams with his 14 points.



Despite the loss, Williams can celebrate an individual accolade as he now holds the record for most number of threes made by a rookie with 10.



The NLEX Road Warriors' Calvin Oftana previously held the record with eight.



Game Four is set Wednesday.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

