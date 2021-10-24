Kiefer's Shiga returns the favor, blows out Parks' Nagoya

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:06 p.m.) — The Shiga Lakestars gave the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins a dose of their own medicine with a bounce-back win 110-79, at the Park Arena Komaki on Sunday.

After absorbing a 39-point beating, the Lakestars unleashed a rout of their own in a wire-to-wire victory that saw them lead by as big as 42 points.

Kiefer Ravena posted a near double-double of 16 points, and nine assists, to go along with three steals and three boards for the Shiga Lakestars.

Ovie Soko top-scored on an efficient 9-of-11 shooting clip for the Lakestars with his 26 points.

Shiga started the game strong with a first quarter where they scored 31 points and held Nagoya to just 12.

Ray Parks Jr., meanwhile, was limited for Nagoya with just seven points, three rebounds and three steals in the loss.

Coty Clarke paced the Diamond Dolphins with 26 points.

Shiga thus improved to a 6-2 slate while Nagoya saw its record turn to an even 4-4 record.

In Division 2, Juan Gomez de Liano was benched by Earthfriends Tokyo Z the whole game in their 79-52 loss against the Fighting Eagles Nagoya.

Another Filipino player in Matt Aquino also did not see action today as he has yet to make his debut after two games with the Shinshu Brave Warriors.

Shinshu won over Osaka Evessa, 95-79.