Thirdy's San-En rebounds from upset loss vs Ibaraki Robots

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena and San-En NeoPhoenix were able to recover against the Ibaraki Robots in their second match-up this weekend, 83-66.

Just 24 hours after absorbing the upset loss, San-En denied the Robots their second straight win.

NeoPhoenix outscored the Robots 43-23 across the second and third periods to blow the game wide open.

Ravena contributed an all-around game with seven points, eight rebounds, five assists and a block.

Elias Harris and Justin Knox paced San-En in the win with 19 and 16 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ibaraki is still awaiting the debut of Filipino reinforcement Javi Gomez de Liaño.

He is expected to suit up for the team next week.

Eric Jacobsen top-scored for the Robots with 20 points.

San-En thus improved to a 3-5 slate while Ibaraki fell to 1-7.

In Division 2, meanwhile, Kemark Cariño rode the bench for the whole game for the Aomori Wat's.

They lost to the Kagawa Five Arrows, 81-78.