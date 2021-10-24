Filbasket 'alarmed' by GAB issue but still ready to go, says founder

Filbasket founder Jai Reyes said that the league and its stakeholders remain solid in beginning the inaugural season of the amateur tiff on October 28

MANILA, Philippines — Newly formed amateur league Filbasket remains committed to tipping off their tournament this week despite an issue brewing with sports body Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

This was what Filbasket founder Jai Reyes told the media in their official press conference on Saturday, following reports that GAB seeks to stop the league from beginning just yet.

"Our teams, they were alarmed. So were we alarmed," Reyes said.

"Napaka-timely ng pangyayari, I mean, we were talking to [GAB] since June pero right now that [tip off] is one week away, the issue suddenly pops out," he added.

GAB sounded the alarm on the league, which is planned to start on October 28 at the Subic Bay Gymnasium.

GAB, through its legal division head Atty. Omar Benitez, claimed that Filbasket failed to go through the Philippine Sports Commission, which handles athletes that are classified as amateurs.

They also did not apply for a pro license even if their players are allegedly "paid to play".

This was refuted by Reyes, reiterating that the league is indeed amateur, and that they reached out to GAB and they were instructed to take the process that they did -- which is now being questioned by the GAB itself.

"I'll be clear that in the letter we received from the GAB, they did not mention anything about our approval process, because they were the ones who told us how to get approval, and their only concern was on our amateur status. We sent a reply to them already, telling them the grounds on why we are amateur," Reyes explained.

"Hindi po kami hindi sumasagot sa kanila, in fact since June, kausap na namin sila, even before the teams were formed... Lumapit na kami sakanila to seek help on how to conduct a sports bubble during the times of COVID," he added.

But things seem to be lost in translation between the two parties, as GAB even threatened legal action against the up and coming league should they continue on with their planned opening.

With issues like this popping out even before Filbasket is set to begin, Reyes admitted that there were apprehensions from the 11 team owners.

But as Filbasket was able to explain their side to the stakeholders, teams remained committed to stand ground with the league until the issues are ironed out.

"We really picked team owners that would understand, that they love basketball, and naiintindihan nila, they are solid team owners," said Reyes.

"We explained to them the issue at hand... Maybe the articles blew the issue out of proportion pero ang qinuquestion lang talaga ni GAB is sa tingin nila pro kami, pero we already explained it to them that we are amateur. For our teams, there were apprehensions, eveybody was contacting us on the articles that came out, but right now, all the teams are still a go," he added.