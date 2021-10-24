




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Filbasket 'alarmed' by GAB issue but still ready to go, says founder
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 24, 2021 | 11:11am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Filbasket founder Jai Reyes said that the league and its stakeholders remain solid in beginning the inaugural season of the amateur tiff on October 28
MANILA, Philippines — Newly formed amateur league Filbasket remains committed to tipping off their tournament this week despite an issue brewing with sports body Games and Amusement Board (GAB).



This was what Filbasket founder Jai Reyes told the media in their official press conference on Saturday, following reports that GAB seeks to stop the league from beginning just yet.



"Our teams, they were alarmed. So were we alarmed," Reyes said.



"Napaka-timely ng pangyayari, I mean, we were talking to [GAB] since June pero right now that [tip off] is one week away, the issue suddenly pops out," he added.



GAB sounded the alarm on the league, which is planned to start on October 28 at the Subic Bay Gymnasium.



GAB, through its legal division head Atty. Omar Benitez, claimed that Filbasket failed to go through the Philippine Sports Commission, which handles athletes that are classified as amateurs.



They also did not apply for a pro license even if their players are allegedly "paid to play".



This was refuted by Reyes, reiterating that the league is indeed amateur, and that they reached out to GAB and they were instructed to take the process that they did -- which is now being questioned by the GAB itself.



"I'll be clear that in the letter we received from the GAB, they did not mention anything about our approval process, because they were the ones who told us how to get approval, and their only concern was on our amateur status. We sent a reply to them already, telling them the grounds on why we are amateur," Reyes explained.



"Hindi po kami hindi sumasagot sa kanila, in fact since June, kausap na namin sila, even before the teams were formed... Lumapit na kami sakanila to seek help on how to conduct a sports bubble during the times of COVID," he added.



But things seem to be lost in translation between the two parties, as GAB even threatened legal action against the up and coming league should they continue on with their planned opening.



With issues like this popping out even before Filbasket is set to begin, Reyes admitted that there were apprehensions from the 11 team owners.



But as Filbasket was able to explain their side to the stakeholders, teams remained committed to stand ground with the league until the issues are ironed out.



"We really picked team owners that would understand, that they love basketball, and naiintindihan nila, they are solid team owners," said Reyes.



"We really picked team owners that would understand, that they love basketball, and naiintindihan nila, they are solid team owners," said Reyes.

"We explained to them the issue at hand... Maybe the articles blew the issue out of proportion pero ang qinuquestion lang talaga ni GAB is sa tingin nila pro kami, pero we already explained it to them that we are amateur. For our teams, there were apprehensions, eveybody was contacting us on the articles that came out, but right now, all the teams are still a go," he added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GAB
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
                                 Parks scores 22 as Nagoya thrashes Kiefer Ravena's Shiga by 39 points
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parks scores 22 as Nagoya thrashes Kiefer Ravena's Shiga by 39 points


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Parks led a hot start for the Diamond Dolphins that had them up by twin-digits at the end of the opening salvo, 23-12.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mikawa late game-winner sends Paras, Niigata to fifth straight loss
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mikawa late game-winner sends Paras, Niigata to fifth straight loss


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Niigata squandered a 10-point lead in the second half, an advantage they built despite the Filipino import riding the bench...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Animam logs near-perfect game, helps Radnicki snap two-game losing streak
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Animam logs near-perfect game, helps Radnicki snap two-game losing streak


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Animam, who played all 40 minutes, tallied 28 points on an efficient 13-of-15 shooting to lead all scorers in the contes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Spoelstra's Heat deal defending champs Bucks 42-point rout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spoelstra's Heat deal defending champs Bucks 42-point rout


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Heat came out with guns blazing against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks with a 40-point first quarter to break the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Views spiraling in PBA
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial recently broke the news that views are surging in the league, reconfirming its position as the country's most popular sports entertainment vehicle.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 UP's Monteverde sees newest Fil-Am recruit Galinato among team leaders
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UP's Monteverde sees newest Fil-Am recruit Galinato among team leaders


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Knowing that his newest recruit has a solid four years of college hoops under his belt in the US, Monteverde expects Galinato...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Creamline squads remain on top of standings in BVR Cagayan tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Creamline squads remain on top of standings in BVR Cagayan tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Another day, same results for Creamline's beach volleyball squads in Day Two of the BVR on Tour Santa Ana Cagayan First Leg...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ONIC PH books MPL PH Grand Finals ticket, sends Smart Omega to lower bracket
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ONIC PH books MPL PH Grand Finals ticket, sends Smart Omega to lower bracket


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
With their spot in the Grand Final secured, ONIC PH also punched their ticket to the Mobile Legends World Championship 2021,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Verstappen edges Hamilton for US Grand Prix pole
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Verstappen edges Hamilton for US Grand Prix pole


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Verstappen, who leads Hamilton by six points in the championship race, claimed his ninth pole of 2021 with a time of 1min...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT shoots for 3-0 lead
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT shoots for 3-0 lead


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
It's been a TNT show so far but the Tropang Giga aren't expecting the title series to get any easier from he...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
