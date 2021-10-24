Creamline squads remain on top of standings in BVR Cagayan tiff
MANILA, Philippines — Another day, same results for Creamline's beach volleyball squads in Day Two of the BVR on Tour Santa Ana Cagayan First Leg on Saturday.
On the women's side, Creamline 1 (Sisi Rondina/Bernadeth Pons) won their group with a 3-0 sweep in Pool B.
Please check how your favorite women and men teams are faring after Day 2 of the #BVROnTour2021 Santa Ana, Cagayan 1st leg! pic.twitter.com/RGDpYduuzs— BeachVolleyRepublic (@bvr_ph) October 24, 2021
Rondina and Pons bested Black Mamba Army 1 (Nene Bautista/Jeannie Delos Reyes), 21-14, 21-9, to complete group play without blemish.
Creamline 2 (Dij Rodriguez/Dzi Gervacio), for their part, romped Biogenic, 21-9, 21-13, to replicate Creamline 1's 3-0 record and placed themselves ahead of their opponents in the standings.
Biogenic finished group play with a 3-1 slate.
Creamline 2 still has one more game at 12 p.m. Sunday against Black Mamba Army 2 to complete the sweep.
In Pool A, it's Good Health-CDO's Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor at the help with a 2-0 record after a 21-13, 21-13 victory over Toyota Tuguegarao's Nicole Tiamzon and Jho Maraguinot.
All teams in Pool A have one more game each to wrap up the group play.
On the men's side, Creamline 2 (Jude Garcia/Krung Arbasto) leads all squads with a 4-0 slate.
They bested PLDT's Rancel Varga and Efraem Dimaculangan in a thrilling 26-24, 21-17 match in Pool B.
Garcia and Arbasto will play their final pool game also on Sunday against Tuguegarao's James Pecana and AJ Pareja.
In Pool A, Creamline 1 (Ranran Abdilla/Jaron Requinton) emerged victorious against Creamline 3's Pemie Bagalay and Jeffer Guerrero in an all-Creamline clash, 21-16, 21-17, to finish Day 2 at 2-0.
Abdilla and Requinton's win over their fellow Creamline players is so far the only blemish in Creamline's record in both the men's and women's pools.
Both Creamline 1 and 3 have two games remaining in Day Three of action Sunday.
As of press time, Creamline 1 is already playing their first match of the day against DeliRush 2.
