Creamline squads remain on top of standings in BVR Cagayan tiff

Creamline squads in both the men's and women's side continue to rule the competition in the BVR on Tour Santa Ana, Cagayan first leg after Day 2 on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — Another day, same results for Creamline's beach volleyball squads in Day Two of the BVR on Tour Santa Ana Cagayan First Leg on Saturday.

On the women's side, Creamline 1 (Sisi Rondina/Bernadeth Pons) won their group with a 3-0 sweep in Pool B.

Rondina and Pons bested Black Mamba Army 1 (Nene Bautista/Jeannie Delos Reyes), 21-14, 21-9, to complete group play without blemish.

Creamline 2 (Dij Rodriguez/Dzi Gervacio), for their part, romped Biogenic, 21-9, 21-13, to replicate Creamline 1's 3-0 record and placed themselves ahead of their opponents in the standings.

Biogenic finished group play with a 3-1 slate.

Creamline 2 still has one more game at 12 p.m. Sunday against Black Mamba Army 2 to complete the sweep.

In Pool A, it's Good Health-CDO's Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor at the help with a 2-0 record after a 21-13, 21-13 victory over Toyota Tuguegarao's Nicole Tiamzon and Jho Maraguinot.

All teams in Pool A have one more game each to wrap up the group play.

On the men's side, Creamline 2 (Jude Garcia/Krung Arbasto) leads all squads with a 4-0 slate.

They bested PLDT's Rancel Varga and Efraem Dimaculangan in a thrilling 26-24, 21-17 match in Pool B.

Garcia and Arbasto will play their final pool game also on Sunday against Tuguegarao's James Pecana and AJ Pareja.

In Pool A, Creamline 1 (Ranran Abdilla/Jaron Requinton) emerged victorious against Creamline 3's Pemie Bagalay and Jeffer Guerrero in an all-Creamline clash, 21-16, 21-17, to finish Day 2 at 2-0.

Abdilla and Requinton's win over their fellow Creamline players is so far the only blemish in Creamline's record in both the men's and women's pools.

Both Creamline 1 and 3 have two games remaining in Day Three of action Sunday.

As of press time, Creamline 1 is already playing their first match of the day against DeliRush 2.