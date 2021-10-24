




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Creamline squads remain on top of standings in BVR Cagayan tiff
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 24, 2021 | 10:20am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Creamline squads remain on top of standings in BVR Cagayan tiff
Creamline squads in both the men's and women's side continue to rule the competition in the BVR on Tour Santa Ana, Cagayan first leg after Day 2 on Saturday
BVR
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Another day, same results for Creamline's beach volleyball squads in Day Two of the BVR on Tour Santa Ana Cagayan First Leg on Saturday.



On the women's side, Creamline 1 (Sisi Rondina/Bernadeth Pons) won their group with a 3-0 sweep in Pool B.






Rondina and Pons bested Black Mamba Army 1 (Nene Bautista/Jeannie Delos Reyes), 21-14, 21-9, to complete group play without blemish.



Creamline 2 (Dij Rodriguez/Dzi Gervacio), for their part, romped Biogenic, 21-9, 21-13, to replicate Creamline 1's 3-0 record and placed themselves ahead of their opponents in the standings.



Biogenic finished group play with a 3-1 slate.



Creamline 2 still has one more game at 12 p.m. Sunday against Black Mamba Army 2 to complete the sweep.



In Pool A, it's Good Health-CDO's Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor at the help with a 2-0 record after a 21-13, 21-13 victory over Toyota Tuguegarao's Nicole Tiamzon and Jho Maraguinot.



All teams in Pool A have one more game each to wrap up the group play.

On the men's side, Creamline 2 (Jude Garcia/Krung Arbasto) leads all squads with a 4-0 slate.



They bested PLDT's Rancel Varga and Efraem Dimaculangan in a thrilling 26-24, 21-17 match in Pool B.



Garcia and Arbasto will play their final pool game also on Sunday against Tuguegarao's James Pecana and AJ Pareja.



In Pool A, Creamline 1 (Ranran Abdilla/Jaron Requinton) emerged victorious against Creamline 3's Pemie Bagalay and Jeffer Guerrero in an all-Creamline clash, 21-16, 21-17, to finish Day 2 at 2-0.



Abdilla and Requinton's win over their fellow Creamline players is so far the only blemish in Creamline's record in both the men's and women's pools.



Both Creamline 1 and 3 have two games remaining in Day Three of action Sunday.



As of press time, Creamline 1 is already playing their first match of the day against DeliRush 2.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BEACH VOLLEYBALL
                                                      CREAMLINE COOL SMASHERS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Parks scores 22 as Nagoya thrashes Kiefer Ravena's Shiga by 39 points
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parks scores 22 as Nagoya thrashes Kiefer Ravena's Shiga by 39 points


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Parks led a hot start for the Diamond Dolphins that had them up by twin-digits at the end of the opening salvo, 23-12.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mikawa late game-winner sends Paras, Niigata to fifth straight loss
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mikawa late game-winner sends Paras, Niigata to fifth straight loss


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Niigata squandered a 10-point lead in the second half, an advantage they built despite the Filipino import riding the bench...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Views spiraling in PBA
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial recently broke the news that views are surging in the league, reconfirming its position as the country’s most popular sports entertainment vehicle.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Spoelstra's Heat deal defending champs Bucks 42-point rout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spoelstra's Heat deal defending champs Bucks 42-point rout


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Heat came out with guns blazing against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks with a 40-point first quarter to break the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Animam logs near-perfect game, helps Radnicki snap two-game losing streak
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Animam logs near-perfect game, helps Radnicki snap two-game losing streak


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Animam, who played all 40 minutes, tallied 28 points on an efficient 13-of-15 shooting to lead all scorers in the contes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 ONIC PH books MPL PH Grand Finals ticket, sends Smart Omega to lower bracket
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ONIC PH books MPL PH Grand Finals ticket, sends Smart Omega to lower bracket


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
With their spot in the Grand Final secured, ONIC PH also punched their ticket to the Mobile Legends World Championship 2021,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Verstappen edges Hamilton for US Grand Prix pole
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Verstappen edges Hamilton for US Grand Prix pole


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Verstappen, who leads Hamilton by six points in the championship race, claimed his ninth pole of 2021 with a time of 1min...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT shoots for 3-0 lead
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT shoots for 3-0 lead


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
It’s been a TNT show so far but the Tropang Giga aren’t expecting the title series to get any easier from he...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo absorbs another heartbreaker
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo absorbs another heartbreaker


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Caloy Yulo suffered yet another heartbreaker as he blew his golden chances and finished fifth in the event he was heavily...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dela Cruz nails 3rd gold in PSI meet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dela Cruz nails 3rd gold in PSI meet


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Thanya dela Cruz ruled the 100-meter breaststroke yesterday to emerge as the first triple-gold winner of the 2021 Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with