Ramos, Toyama fall short of upset vs Ryukyu to stay winless in B. League

MANILA, Philippines — Dwight Ramos and Toyama Grouses failed in an upset try over the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 95-88, as they absorbed their seventh straight loss at the Toyama Prefecturral, West Sports Center on Saturday.

Despite a back-and-forth affair deep in the fourth quarter, unfortunate misses and turnovers doomed their efforts.

Ramos scored nine points in the third quarter to keep Toyama within striking distance at the start of the fourth period, 68-65.

But the Grouses needed to stage another run when early offense from the Golden Kings found them trailing by twin-digits, 76-65.

With 38 ticks left in the game, the Grouses were behind by just three points, 91-88.

Ramos tried to tie the game in the next posession but missed the target.

Ryuichi Kishimoto then converted on the dagger to put Ryukyu out of Toyama's reach.

Jack Cooley put the icing on the cake for Ryukyu when he converted on another bucket off of a Julian Mavunga turnover.

Ramos finished with 16 points, four rebounds, one steal and one block in the loss.

Meanwhile, Kemark Carino went scoreless in his debut as the Aomori Wat's suffered a meltdown against the Kagawa Five Arrows, 88-83.