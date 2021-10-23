




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Ramos, Toyama fall short of upset vs Ryukyu to stay winless in B. League
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 23, 2021 | 7:32pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ramos, Toyama fall short of upset vs Ryukyu to stay winless in B. League
Dwight Ramos
B. League
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Dwight Ramos and Toyama Grouses failed in an upset try over the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 95-88, as they absorbed their seventh straight loss at the Toyama Prefecturral, West Sports Center on Saturday.



Despite a back-and-forth affair deep in the fourth quarter, unfortunate misses and turnovers doomed their efforts.





Ramos scored nine points in the third quarter to keep Toyama within striking distance at the start of the fourth period, 68-65.



But the Grouses needed to stage another run when early offense from the Golden Kings found them trailing by twin-digits, 76-65.



With 38 ticks left in the game, the Grouses were behind by just three points, 91-88.



Ramos tried to tie the game in the next posession but missed the target.



Ryuichi Kishimoto then converted on the dagger to put Ryukyu out of Toyama's reach.



Jack Cooley put the icing on the cake for Ryukyu when he converted on another bucket off of a Julian Mavunga turnover.



Ramos finished with 16 points, four rebounds, one steal and one block in the loss.



Meanwhile, Kemark Carino went scoreless in his debut as the Aomori Wat's suffered a meltdown against the Kagawa Five Arrows, 88-83.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      DWIGHT RAMOS
                                                      JAPAN B.LEAGUE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Parks scores 22 as Nagoya thrashes Kiefer Ravena's Shiga by 39 points
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parks scores 22 as Nagoya thrashes Kiefer Ravena's Shiga by 39 points


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Parks led a hot start for the Diamond Dolphins that had them up by twin-digits at the end of the opening salvo, 23-12.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mikawa late game-winner sends Paras, Niigata to fifth straight loss
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mikawa late game-winner sends Paras, Niigata to fifth straight loss


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Niigata squandered a 10-point lead in the second half, an advantage they built despite the Filipino import riding the bench...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fouls doom Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o as Tokyo Z remains winless
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fouls doom Juan Gomez de Liaño as Tokyo Z remains winless


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gomez de Liaño, who finished with eight points and two assists, fouled out in the middle of the final salvo just as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT's Mikey Williams credits big finals performances to coach, teammates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT's Mikey Williams credits big finals performances to coach, teammates


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Arguably the best player of the finals so far with averages of 25.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, Williams said it...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Javi GDL-less Ibaraki takes first win at expense of Thirdy Ravena's San-En
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Javi GDL-less Ibaraki takes first win at expense of Thirdy Ravena's San-En


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Still missing the services of Filipino reinforcement Javi Gomez de Liaño, the Robots snapped a six-game slide and handed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan takes on upset-minded Philippine Para Team in PCAP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan takes on upset-minded Philippine Para Team in PCAP


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The pressure though sits squarely on the shoulders of the Predators, who have been the best team in the Northern Division...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo misses podium in floor exercise at World Championships
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo misses podium in floor exercise at World Championships


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yulo, who entered the final as the top qualifier, settled for fifth after a 0.30 penalty dropped his score.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arevalo rebounds; Del Rosario struggles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arevalo rebounds; Del Rosario struggles


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Pinay pair will be back at the Panther layout for the third round with del Rosario starting out at 8:33 a.m. on the first...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Esports league opens door for EAC hooper to become 'two-sport' athlete
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Esports league opens door for EAC hooper to become 'two-sport' athlete


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Having participated and finished in the Final Four of the CCE MLBB 1-on-1 Exhibition Matches last month, Carlos sees the newly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clarkson sparks Jazz win over Kings; Green, Rockets rebound
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clarkson sparks Jazz win over Kings; Green, Rockets rebound


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Clarkson provided spark off of the bench for the Utah Jazz, who were able to fend off the Sacramento Kings, 110-101, to improve...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with