Parks scores 22 as Nagoya thrashes Kiefer Ravena's Shiga by 39 points
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 23, 2021 | 4:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks exploded for 22 points to lead the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins to a dominant 107-68 win over Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars at the Park Arena Komaki on Saturday.



Parks led a hot start for the Diamond Dolphins that had them up by twin-digits at the end of the opening salvo, 23-12.





His former collegiate and PBA rival Ravena was limited to just five points off of a dismal 1-of-13 shooting night where his Lakestars were left struggling to find anything going.



At Nagoya's most dominant, they were up by 41 points over Shiga.



Parks' 22 points led six different Diamond Dolphins who finished in double-digit scoring.



He also had four rebounds and four assists.



Only Ovie Soko and Sean O'mara posted double figures with 27 and 15 markers, respectively.



Nagoya thus improves to 4-3 while Shiga falls to 5-2.



They clash anew on Sunday where Ravena hopes to deny Parks of a sweep of their two-game series.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

