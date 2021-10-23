Esports league opens door for EAC hooper to become 'two-sport' athlete

Kyle Carlos of EAC (lower left) hopes to be a "two-sport" athlete as he participates in the CCE 5-on-5 MLBB Varsity Cup next month

MANILA, Philippines — A rising esports scene in the Philippines has brought varying opportunities for aspiring esports athletes who look to make a career out of gaming.

It provides avenues not only for athletes who focus on esports, but also for those who participate in traditional sports.

The Collegiate Center for Esports, in particular, has given NCAA hoops standout Kyle Carlos a way to widen his horizons and become a "two-sport" athlete.

Having participated and finished in the Final Four of the CCE MLBB 1-on-1 Exhibition Matches last month, Carlos sees the newly minted league as a constant in his near future.

"Personally, aside from basketball, gusto ko talagang maging esports player," Carlos said.

"Mahal ko yung Esports. Personally, second choice ko siya next to basketball," he added.

He is also set to compete in the main 5-on-5 MLBB Varsity Cup next month.

While some of his fellow cagers in the Varsity Cup will only see their dabbling into esports as a hobby, Carlos seeks to really make a name for himself in the sport.

With that in mind, he hopes to spend as much time honing his esports skills as he does in hoops.

"Kahit ano mang sports, practice ang sikreto. Ngayon, kung gusto mo makapasok naman sa Esports varsity team ng mga school, lalo't may CCE na, ganun din ang kailangan gawin," he said.

Looking forward, Carlos also hopes to compete in the CCE's regular season-by-season calendar featuring enrolled gaming aspirants in their respective schools when the time comes.

"Di naman kailangang manalo basta magkasama-sama lang kami at mai-represent namin yung mga school namin," he said.

Joining Carlos in the upcoming 5-on-5 MLBB Varsit Cup are his fellow EAC cagers Jomar Amador, Ralph Vincent Robin, Adrian De Guzman and Christian Angelo Cabuhat.

The Generals will take on fellow NCAA hoops players in CCE's first full-blown tournament.