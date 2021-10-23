




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Esports league opens door for EAC hooper to become 'two-sport' athlete
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 23, 2021 | 1:23pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Esports league opens door for EAC hooper to become 'two-sport' athlete
Kyle Carlos of EAC (lower left) hopes to be a "two-sport" athlete as he participates in the CCE 5-on-5 MLBB Varsity Cup next month
CCE
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A rising esports scene in the Philippines has brought varying opportunities for aspiring esports athletes who look to make a career out of gaming.



It provides avenues not only for athletes who focus on esports, but also for those who participate in traditional sports.



The Collegiate Center for Esports, in particular, has given NCAA hoops standout Kyle Carlos a way to widen his horizons and become a "two-sport" athlete.



Having participated and finished in the Final Four of the CCE MLBB 1-on-1 Exhibition Matches last month, Carlos sees the newly minted league as a constant in his near future.



"Personally, aside from basketball, gusto ko talagang maging esports player," Carlos said.



"Mahal ko yung Esports. Personally, second choice ko siya next to basketball," he added.



He is also set to compete in the main 5-on-5 MLBB Varsity Cup next month.



While some of his fellow cagers in the Varsity Cup will only see their dabbling into esports as a hobby, Carlos seeks to really make a name for himself in the sport.



With that in mind, he hopes to spend as much time honing his esports skills as he does in hoops.



"Kahit ano mang sports, practice ang sikreto. Ngayon, kung gusto mo makapasok naman sa Esports varsity team ng mga school, lalo't may CCE na, ganun din ang kailangan gawin," he said.



Looking forward, Carlos also hopes to compete in the CCE's regular season-by-season calendar featuring enrolled gaming aspirants in their respective schools when the time comes.



"Di naman kailangang manalo basta magkasama-sama lang kami at mai-represent namin yung mga school namin," he said.



Joining Carlos in the upcoming 5-on-5 MLBB Varsit Cup are his fellow EAC cagers Jomar Amador, Ralph Vincent Robin, Adrian De Guzman and Christian Angelo Cabuhat.



The Generals will take on fellow NCAA hoops players in CCE's first full-blown tournament.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ESPORT
                                                      MOBILE LEGENDS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Spoelstra's Heat deal defending champs Bucks 42-point rout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spoelstra's Heat deal defending champs Bucks 42-point rout


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Heat came out with guns blazing against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks with a 40-point first quarter to break the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Contrasting fates for Fil-Ams Clarkson, Green in NBA season debuts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Contrasting fates for Fil-Ams Clarkson, Green in NBA season debuts


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
It was a mixed bag of results for the two NBA players of Filipino heritage, Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green, in their respective...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women's Gabi Bade scores 28 to lead team to maiden win in Cyprus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women's Gabi Bade scores 28 to lead team to maiden win in Cyprus


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Bade pulled off the stellar performance in only her second game in Cyprus.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Creamline squads rule Day 1 of BVR on Tour in Cagayan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Creamline squads rule Day 1 of BVR on Tour in Cagayan


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The women's squads, Creamline 1 (Sisi Rondina/Bernadeth Pons) and Creamline 2 (Dij Rodriguez/Dzi Gervacio), are atop the standings...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT's Mikey Williams credits big finals performances to coach, teammates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT's Mikey Williams credits big finals performances to coach, teammates


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Arguably the best player of the finals so far with averages of 25.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, Williams said it...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Unprofessional conduct mars MPL PH heading to playoffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unprofessional conduct mars MPL PH heading to playoffs


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
The league has issued penalties anew to Smart Omega and Nexplay EVOS after a controversial match that indicated both teams...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unprofessional conduct sours Blacklist win over Smart Omega
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unprofessional conduct sours Blacklist win over Smart Omega


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
Blacklist's Kiel “OHEB” Soriano made an "unprofessional gesture" after his team's win over Smart Omega which was...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 miHoyo partners with Razer for Genshin Impact-inspired merchandise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
miHoyo partners with Razer for Genshin Impact-inspired merchandise


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 16 days ago                              


                                                            
First to be released are three Paimon-themed products. Paimon is the players' constant companion throughout the game, guiding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Secret enters 1st League of Legends: Wild Rift global tourney
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Secret enters 1st League of Legends: Wild Rift global tourney


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 16 days ago                              


                                                            
It has been a long road to the final for Team Secret as they were relegated to the lower bracket after losing to Vietnam's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ONIC targets RSG after handing Blacklist first loss in MPL PH Season 8
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ONIC targets RSG after handing Blacklist first loss in MPL PH Season 8


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 17 days ago                              


                                                            
Second in the standings, ONIC PH learned from their earlier outing against Blacklist where they almost defeated the Season...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 eFootball fiasco symptom of growing rush to bring out games
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
eFootball fiasco symptom of growing rush to bring out games


                              

                                 18 days ago                              


                                                            
The scathing reviews of the "grotesque" eFootball 2022 and its "horrible" graphics are a potent illustration of the risks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with