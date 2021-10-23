




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Clarkson sparks Jazz win over Kings; Green, Rockets rebound
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 23, 2021 | 12:50pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Clarkson sparks Jazz win over Kings; Green, Rockets rebound
Jalen Green (L) and Jordan Clarkson both registered wins with their respective teams on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).
MANILA, Philippines — Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green registered wins with their respective teams as the NBA regular season goes into full gear on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).



Clarkson provided spark off of the bench for the Utah Jazz, who were able to fend off the Sacramento Kings, 110-101, to improve to 2-0.



The reigning Sixth Man of the Year was the only bench player who finished in double-digit scoring with 15 points. He also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.



Clarkson provided crucial scoring to aid starters Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley.



After playing catch-up for most of the 48 minutes, the Jazz outscored Sacramento, 35-28, in a pivotal third quarter to turn the tide.



Mitchell was the top scorer with 27 points while Gobert finished with a double-double of 17 markers and 20 boards.



Conley, for his part, scattered 17 points.



Meanwhile, Green and the Rockets rebounded from their first season loss with a 124-91 drubbing of the Oklahoma City Thunder.



But the highly touted rookie has yet to break out for Houston as he scored only nine points in 26 minutes of play.



The second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft made his presence felt in other areas, however, as he registered three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.



Green and the Rockets never trailed in their match-up against OKC.



In the other games, the Phoenix Suns sent the Los Angeles Lakers reeling to a 0-2 start with a 115-105 win over the West powerhouse.



Chris Paul became the only player with 20,000 points and 10,000 assists in the NBA during the game.



The veteran point guard finished with 23 points, and 14 assists in the win.



Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, for his part, led the Denver Nuggets to a 102-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs to improve to 2-0.



Jokic flirted with the triple-double with 32 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.



The Chicago Bulls are also 2-0 to begin the season with a 128-112 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.



The Brooklyn Nets, meanwhile, turned back the Philadelphia 76ers, 114-109, behind Kevin Durant's triple-double of 29 point, 15 rebounds and 12 assists.



The Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets also defeated their respective opponents as well.



The Washington Wizards, for their part, outlasted the Indiana Pacers in overtime, 135-134.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

