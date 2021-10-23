TNT's Mikey Williams credits big finals performances to coach, teammates

Mikey Williams during Game Two of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals in Bacolor, Pampanga on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — Ace rookie Mikey Williams has deflected all the credit to his teammates and coach Chot Reyes following tremendous performances in the first two games of TNT Tropang Giga's PBA Philippine Cup finals series against the Magnolia Hotshots.

Arguably the best player of the finals so far with averages of 25.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, Williams said it was all because of the people around him.

Related Stories Mikey Williams stars anew as Tropang Giga go 2-0 vs Hotshots

Being a first-timer to the PBA finals atmosphere, the rookie says he takes his cues from Reyes and the rest of the Tropang Giga.

"I came in just not knowing what to expect but just relying on what the coaches are saying and what my teammates are doing and just following their lead," Williams said after his 28-point performance in Game Two.

"Like coach says, Kelly [Williams], Ryan [Reyes], they are pivotal and they're trying to keep us all in line. I'm just glad we got the W," he added.

Despite looking like a veteran in his performances against the Hotshots, Williams is still looking to amp up his game and focus on what he can develop more.

"We got to shift our focus to Game Three, and figure out what we can fix and where we can adjust and go from there," he said.

TNT has the chance to tighten the noose on Magnolia's neck on Sunday as they shoot for the 3-0 lead.

Should Williams and the Tropang Giga win again, Magnolia will find themselves on the wrong end of a deficit that only one team in PBA history has ever climbed out off.

Game Three tips off at 4:35 p.m Sunday.