




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Tropa halfway through
                        

                           
Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
October 23, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Tropa halfway through
TNT ace rookie Mikey Williams takes a floater against Magnolia center Ian Sangalang.
STAR /  File
                        

                        
17 treys highlight TNT’S surge to 2-0 lead



MANILA, Philippines — TNT did an encore of its scorching Game 1 performance and now stands at the halfway point of its dream destination.



With Mikey Williams flirting with a triple-double, the Tropang Giga reasserted their mastery of the Magnolia Hotshots, 105-93, to go 2-0 in the PBA Philippine Cup best-of-seven series last night in Bacolor, Pampanga.



In a strong follow-up to his stellar finals debut last Wednesday, rookie ace Williams rifled in 28 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists to lead TNT to a repeat of its 88-70 opening rout.



Williams, who topscored with 21 last time,  made five of his nine attempts from beyond the arc as he anchored the Tropang Giga to a whopping 17 triples overall, including a finals record 13 in the first half.



Veteran Jayson Castro complemented Williams with 16 while Troy Rosario added 12 and backup guard Brian Heruela chipped in 11 spiked by three treys. Kelly Williams, playing through back injury, had five rebounds and three points in 22 minutes of play.



“It’s all about execution, the selflessness and willingness of the players to find the open man,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes, whose troops can get on the hill in tomorrow’s Game 3.



The prolific Williams started things off for TNT, banging in 10 first-quarter points as TNT surged to a 40-27 tear.  And when the rallying Magnolia threatened within four in the fourth, Williams bailed them out with two triples and a bucket in a 10-3 counter that restored a fresh 11-point margin.



Ian Sangalang, also nursing back spasm, bounced back from his five-point output in Game 1 with a 25-point, eight-rebound outing in the second game.



After falling behind by as many as 21, the Hotshots made a serious run for it with a huge 29-20 third-quarter explosion.



“We knew it (hot shooting) is not going to last (the entire game); in the end, we’re still going to need to depend and rely on our defense to win the game,” said Reyes.



“And that’s what happened.”



They further threatened to within four at 86-90 with still 7:41 left in the fourth but then Williams and the Tropang Giga quickly countered with a strong finishing kick to finish them off.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      TNT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Spoelstra's Heat deal defending champs Bucks 42-point rout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spoelstra's Heat deal defending champs Bucks 42-point rout


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Heat came out with guns blazing against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks with a 40-point first quarter to break the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Contrasting fates for Fil-Ams Clarkson, Green in NBA season debuts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Contrasting fates for Fil-Ams Clarkson, Green in NBA season debuts


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
It was a mixed bag of results for the two NBA players of Filipino heritage, Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green, in their respective...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo eyes to reassert dominance in floor exercise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo eyes to reassert dominance in floor exercise


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Caloy Yulo seeks to reclaim his throne as the best gymnast in the planet in the floor exercise as he sees action in the 50th...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women's Gabi Bade scores 28 to lead team to maiden win in Cyprus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women's Gabi Bade scores 28 to lead team to maiden win in Cyprus


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bade pulled off the stellar performance in only her second game in Cyprus.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer Ravena, Ray Parks take rivalry to Japan B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer Ravena, Ray Parks take rivalry to Japan B. League


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kiefer Ravena and Ray Parks Jr. rekindle their storied rivalry, this time in the Japan B. League, as streaking squads Shiga...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 NBA milestones
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 October 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The National Basketball Association is commemorating its 75th anniversary. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mikey Williams stars anew as Tropang Giga go 2-0 vs Hotshots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mikey Williams stars anew as Tropang Giga go 2-0 vs Hotshots


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
TNT did an encore of its scorching Game One performance and now stands at the halfway point of its dream destination.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former UAAP football star Mikko Mabanag pivots to boxing content
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former UAAP football star Mikko Mabanag pivots to boxing content


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
To the UAAP or football community, Mikko Mabanag was representative of Ateneo football during his heyday from 2008-15. But...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Caloocan defeats Negros, Lapu-Lapu City in PCAP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Caloocan defeats Negros, Lapu-Lapu City in PCAP


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The resurgence of the Caloocan LoadManna Knights continues.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duke's Vanessa De Jesus raring to represent Filipinos in US NCAA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duke's Vanessa De Jesus raring to represent Filipinos in US NCAA


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The first-ever Asian to play for the Blue Devils in their women hoops program, De Jesus recently spoke about getting to represent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with