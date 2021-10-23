




































































 




   

   









Cage body to Heading: Not so fast
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
Cage body to Heading: Not so fast
MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has reached out to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Chinese Taipei Basketball Association regarding Gilas Pilipinas cadet Jordan Heading’s upcoming stint in the Taiwan T1 league.



According to SBP, Heading is under “live legal contract” with Gilas until March 2023 as part of the national team core preparing for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.



The federation has submitted formal letters on the subject to the concerned parties and will wait for a response from FIBA.



“Until we hear from FIBA, please bear with us if we have no further comment in the meantime,” the SBP said after it was announced last Wednesday that Heading was set to play for the Taichung Suns in T1.



Heading was part of the special Gilas draft class this year selected first overall by Terrafirma.



He was joined by Will Navarro, Tzaddy Rangel and Jaydee Tungcab in that class following the first batch in 2019 made up of Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi and Mike Nieto.



Heading, the 6-foot-2 Fil-Aussie guard, suited up for Gilas in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Pampanga and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia last June.



Next year, the special Gilas draftees comprising the national team will be in for an even busier stretch with stints in the first window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers followed by the Southeast Asian Games, the FIBA Asia Cup and the Asian Games.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

