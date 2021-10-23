Dela Cruz sets new swim mark

The 18-year-old from Marikina City, representing the Ayala Harpoons Swim Club, clocked 32.89 seconds to erase the 32.93 record set by Joy Rodgers in the 30th Southeast Asian Games two years ago also in Capas.

MANILA, Philippines — Thanya dela Cruz splashed her way to a record-breaking performance in the women’s 50-meter breaststroke for the worthiest performance at the start of the 2021 Philippine Swimming, Inc. (PSI) National Selection meet yesterday at the New Clark City Aquatic Center in Capas, Tarlac.

The 18-year-old from Marikina City, representing the Ayala Harpoons Swim Club, clocked 32.89 seconds to erase the 32.93 record set by Joy Rodgers in the 30th Southeast Asian Games two years ago also in Capas.

Rodgers settled for the silver in 33.94 seconds. ment Corporation (CDC) are backing the meet.