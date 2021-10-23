




































































 




   

   









Athletes promote mental health with Smart on TikTok
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
October 23, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino athletes are actively taking part in meaningful conversations on TikTok through the Better Today program, powered by PLDT, Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) and the MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF).



Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio, basketball stars Dwight Ramos and Kai Sotto, esports player Jhayzee Rivera, and PLDT Home Fibr Hitters’ chief setter Rhea Dimaculangan headline Power Move: Better Today conversations on sports and mental resilience to encourage Filipinos to engage in sports.



Ramos, who is currently playing in the Japan B.League, shared how basketball brought a sense of purpose and happiness in his life.



“Ever since I was a little boy, I’ve loved the game. It made me a better person. Before training and competitions, I like to think of my family, I’d like to think of the reasons why I made these sacrifices in the first place. My advice for those who want to be a professional athlete: always believe in yourself. There’s going to be a lot of ups and downs along the way. Believe in yourself, believe in your abilities,” he said.



The Power Move Project is the third series under the program, following the success of Better Today Conversations in 2020, and Better Today Time Capsule Project 2021 with over 186,000 record views collectively.



“We are proud to be driving inter-generational conversations on mental health awareness anchored on our advocacy on sports through the Power Move Project,” said Al Panlilio, PLDT and Smart president and CEO.



“We Filipinos love sports so much that it has the power to bring us together as a nation. It gives us a deep sense of community, camaraderie, and pride. We want to share a message anchored on a deep sense of connection, and more importantly, a message of hope that you are not alone,” added Panlilio who also serves as the president of MVPSF and first vice president of the Philippine Olympic Committee.



The Power Move Project also encourages Filipinos to join the #BetterTodayAffirmations Challenge on TikTok. Beginning Monday, TikTok users can do their part in spreading mental health awareness with their family, friends, and followers on the social media platform.



PLDT and Smart seek to uplift and improve the overall physical and mental wellness of Filipinos through initiatives that ensure food security, improve nutrition, and create awareness online. These initiatives emphasize the commitment of PLDT and Smart to the UN Sustainable Development Goals #3: Good Health and Well-Being.



Catch the Power Move Project on Better Today’s Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit www.smart.com.ph.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

