Mikey Williams stars anew as Tropang Giga go 2-0 vs Hotshots

TNT rookie Mikey Williams goes through the defense of Magnolia's Mark Barroca (left) and Jio Jalalon

Game Sunday (DHVSU Gym, Bacolor)

4:35 p.m. – Magnolia vs TNT (TNT leads series, 2-0)

MANILA, Philippines – TNT did an encore of its scorching Game One performance and now stands at the halfway point of its dream destination.

With Mikey Williams flirting with a triple-double, the Tropang Giga reasserted their mastery over Magnolia, 105-93, to go 2-0 in the PBA Philippine Cup best-of-seven series Friday night in Bacolor, Pampanga.

In a strong follow-up to his stellar finals debut last Wednesday, rookie ace Williams rifled in 28 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists to lead TNT to a repeat of its 88-70 opening rout.

Williams, who top-scored with 21 last time, made five of his nine attempts from beyond the arc as he anchored the Tropang Giga to a whopping 17 triples overall, including a finals record 13 in the first half.

Veteran Jayson Castro complemented Williams with 16 while Troy Rosario added 12 and backup guard Brian Heruela chipped in 11 spiked by three treys. Kelly Williams, playing through back injury, had five rebounds and three points in 22 minutes of play.

"It's all about execution, the selflessness and willingness of the players to find the open man," said TNT coach Reyes, whose troops can get on the hill in Sunday’s Game Three.

The prolific Williams started things off for TNT, banging in 10 first-quarter points as TNT surged to a 40-27 tear. And when the rallying Magnolia threatened to within four in the fourth, Williams bailed them out with two triples and a bucket in a 10-3 counter that restored a fresh 11-point margin.

Ian Sangalang, also nursing back spasms, bounced back from his five-point output in Game One with a 25-point, eight-rebound outing in the second game.

The scores:

TNT 105 – M. Williams 28, Castro 16, Rosario 12, Heruela 11, Reyes 10, Pogoy 9, Erram 6, Montalbo 5, Khobuntin 5, K. Williams 3, Exciminiano 0,

Magnolia 93 – Sangalang 25, Lee 12, Abueva 11, Barroca 11, Dionisio 9, Ahanmisi 6, Dela Rosa 6, Jalalon 5, Reavis 4, Corpuz 4.

Quarterscores: 40-27, 66-50, 86-79,105-93.