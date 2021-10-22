




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Duke's Vanessa De Jesus raring to represent Filipinos in US NCAA
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 22, 2021 | 12:24pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Duke's Vanessa De Jesus raring to represent Filipinos in US NCAA
Vanessa de Jesus
Duke Athletics
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am Gilas women's prospect Vanessa De Jesus is looking forward to raising the flag for Filipinos as her sophomore year with Duke University looms.



The first-ever Asian to play for the Blue Devils in their women hoops program, De Jesus recently spoke about getting to represent that side of her heritage.





"Honestly I'm just so grateful to have that support because to me, family is everything," De Jesus said during Duke's media availability on Wednesday.



"Knowing that I have that support back home and all, it just motivates me more to keep working, do my best, and stay focused. That's what I'm hoping to do. Just go out there and represent [Filipinos] and myself too," she added.



De Jesus had a short but sweet stint in her freshman year, where she played and started in four games and won three of them.



She averaged 12 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in her first year at the helm with COVID-19 cutting short her season.



Now, with a full season ahead of her, De Jesus hopes to pick up where she left off and leave even a bigger impression in the US' top collegiate competition.



Apart from De Jesus, a number of Fil-Am talents will be seeing action in US NCAA Women's basketball in Division 1.



Also playing D1 hoops are UPenn's Kayla PAdilla, Washington State's Cherilyn Molina, and Gilas women's Ella Fajardo who plays for Fairleigh Dickinson, to name a few.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      US NCAA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Contrasting fates for Fil-Ams Clarkson, Green in NBA season debuts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Contrasting fates for Fil-Ams Clarkson, Green in NBA season debuts


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
It was a mixed bag of results for the two NBA players of Filipino heritage, Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green, in their respective...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wesley So successfully defends 2021 US chess title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wesley So successfully defends 2021 US chess title


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The 2021 US chess champion is a full-blooded Filipino — Wesley So.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 What’s up with Pingris
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It was refreshing to catch up with PBA legend Marc Pingris who was the guest analyst on the SEAG Network’s PBA Philippine Cup finals primer aired an hour before the Game 1 tipoff last Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Enes Kanter, NBA's dogged human rights advocate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Enes Kanter, NBA's dogged human rights advocate


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Whether condemning the human rights records of Turkey and China or criticizing the failure of LeBron James to advocate for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Korean heavyweight Kang Ji Won challenges 'old' Brandon Vera
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Korean heavyweight Kang Ji Won challenges 'old' Brandon Vera


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
After two upsets in ONE Championship, Kang wants to overthrow Vera, who he called "old".

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duke's Vanessa De Jesus raring to represent Filipinos in US NCAA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duke's Vanessa De Jesus raring to represent Filipinos in US NCAA


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The first-ever Asian to play for the Blue Devils in their women hoops program, De Jesus recently spoke about getting to represent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Del Rosario, Arevalo get into the mix with 71s LPGA and Symetra Tour qualifier
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Del Rosario, Arevalo get into the mix with 71s LPGA and Symetra Tour qualifier


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Pauline del Rosario blew some chances to go lower than 71 at the Panther course but remained upbeat of a better showing.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Javi Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o 'can't wait' to make B. League debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Javi Gomez de Liaño 'can't wait' to make B. League debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though already with his team, Gomez de Liaño will miss Ibaraki's twin-game match-up with Thirdy Ravena's San-En Phoenix...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bangkok/Chonburi AIMAG reset anew
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 October 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Olympic Council of Asia yesterday officially reset the Sixth Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games from March next year to November in 2023 in Bangkok and Chonburi, Thailand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Manila HeiHei rules ‘Chooks’ 3x3 Invitational
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 October 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Manila HeiHei ruled the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 Invitational in dominant fashion, rolling past Pasig Kingpin, 21-6, in the finale at the Laus Events Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with