




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Del Rosario, Arevalo get into the mix with 71s LPGA and Symetra Tour qualifier
                        

                           
Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 22, 2021 | 12:14pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Del Rosario, Arevalo get into the mix with 71s LPGA and Symetra Tour qualifier
Pauline del Rosario and Abby Arevalo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Pauline del Rosario blew some chances to go lower than 71 at the Panther course Thursday (Friday, Manila time) but remained upbeat of a better showing at Bobcat when the field switches courses in Day 2 of the LPGA and Symetra Tour Qualifying Tournament Stage II at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida.



Abby Arevalo matched that one-under card, also at Panther, in one of the late flights as the Filipina duo shared 32nd place with 15 others in an inspiring start to a tournament that will either keep or break their bids for cracks at the LPGA cards next year.



Del Rosario failed to make the most of her early start as she struggled on the tight fairways, finishing with just two birdies against a bogey for a 35-36 card she spiked with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 No. 9, her closing hole at the start of the 72-hole tournament staking the Top 45 plus ties berths in the Q-Series among 179 hopefuls from 37 countries.



Arevalo, on the other hand, bucked challenging conditions in the afternoon wave, fighting back from a one-over card with two birdies at the back to save a 37-34.



The ICTSI-backed aces, however, stood four strokes off Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, who put in a solid 67 to wrest a one-stroke lead over eight others.



“Overall, I think I still left many (chances) out there. I know I can still improve,” said del Rosario, who birdied the first par-5 hole on No. 13 from 21 feet but yielded the stroke with a missed green miscue on No. 17.



The No. 2 in the Women’s All Pro Tour, however, muffed a couple of birdie opportunities at the front but produced two superb shots on the ninth to finish with a three-foot birdie putt.



The duo, however, will have to deal with a different kind of challenge at the Bobcat course as the tournament changes courses with del Rosario and Arevalo looking to dish out a pair of lower rounds in an attempt to improve their rankings heading to the 36 holes.



“Panther isn’t too long but for me but it’s narrow,” said del Rosario. “Bobcat is longer but with wider fairways. I’m actually more comfortable playing at Bobcat during practice so I hope it will show in my score tomorrow.”



Arevalo, who gained entry here with a tied for 33rd finish in Stage I, gets to tee off early Friday, drawing a 9:06 a.m. start on No. 10 with Lauren Cox fo the US, who also opened with a 71, and South African amateur Kaleigh Telfer, who showed up her pro rivals with a 70.



Del Rosario, on the other hand, resumes her campaign at 12:10 a.m. on the first hole with Nannette Hill of the US (72) and Canadian amateur Brigitte Thibault (74).



Roussin-Bouchard birdied four of the last six holes to finish with a bogey-free 67 as she grabbed a one-stroke lead over Spain’s Maria Parra, Milagros Chaves of Paraguay, Americans Kaley In, Gabby Lemieux and Katherine Smith, Swede Linn Grant and amateur Karen Fredgaard of Denmark.



Top 45 players and ties after 72 holes will advance to the Q-Series, a 144-hole tournament, to be led by those who had failed to keep their LPGA cards in 2020, with a cut after Week I. A minimum of the Top 45 and ties, based on their cumulative scores across the two-week competition, will earn the coveted LPGA cards for next year.



The Q-Series is set from November 29 to December 12 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ABBY AREVALO
                                                      GOLF
                                                      PAULINE DEL ROSARIO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Contrasting fates for Fil-Ams Clarkson, Green in NBA season debuts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Contrasting fates for Fil-Ams Clarkson, Green in NBA season debuts


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
It was a mixed bag of results for the two NBA players of Filipino heritage, Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green, in their respective...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wesley So successfully defends 2021 US chess title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wesley So successfully defends 2021 US chess title


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The 2021 US chess champion is a full-blooded Filipino — Wesley So.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 What’s up with Pingris
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It was refreshing to catch up with PBA legend Marc Pingris who was the guest analyst on the SEAG Network’s PBA Philippine Cup finals primer aired an hour before the Game 1 tipoff last Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Enes Kanter, NBA's dogged human rights advocate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Enes Kanter, NBA's dogged human rights advocate


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Whether condemning the human rights records of Turkey and China or criticizing the failure of LeBron James to advocate for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Korean heavyweight Kang Ji Won challenges 'old' Brandon Vera
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Korean heavyweight Kang Ji Won challenges 'old' Brandon Vera


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
After two upsets in ONE Championship, Kang wants to overthrow Vera, who he called "old".

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duke's Vanessa De Jesus raring to represent Filipinos in US NCAA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duke's Vanessa De Jesus raring to represent Filipinos in US NCAA


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The first-ever Asian to play for the Blue Devils in their women hoops program, De Jesus recently spoke about getting to represent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Spoelstra's Heat deal defending champs Bucks 42-point rout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spoelstra's Heat deal defending champs Bucks 42-point rout


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Heat came out with guns blazing against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks with a 40-point first quarter to break the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Javi Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o 'can't wait' to make B. League debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Javi Gomez de Liaño 'can't wait' to make B. League debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though already with his team, Gomez de Liaño will miss Ibaraki's twin-game match-up with Thirdy Ravena's San-En Phoenix...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo back with a vengeance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo back with a vengeance


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Caloy Yulo is on track to slay the ghost of the Tokyo Olympics where he failed to bag a medal and will go for podium finishes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT braces for game 2 grind
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT braces for game 2 grind


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
TNT knows all too well that one lopsided result doesn’t necessarily bring guaranteed momentum and huge edge to the victor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with