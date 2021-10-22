




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Spoelstra's Heat deal defending champs Bucks 42-point rout
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 22, 2021 | 10:54am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Spoelstra's Heat deal defending champs Bucks 42-point rout
Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat talks with Jimmy Butler #22 against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at FTX Arena on October 21, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
MICHAEL REAVES  /  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA  /  GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat had a blistering start to their 2021-22 NBA season with a 42-point victory over defending champions Milwaukee Bucks at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).



The Heat came out with guns blazing against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks with a 40-point first quarter to break the game wide open.



Three different Heat players scored over 20 points to help the team make easy work of the world champions.



Young gun Tyler Herro led the charge with 27 points, five assists and six rebounds off of the bench.



Jimmy Butler scattered 21 points, while big man Bam Adebayo finished with a double-double of 20 points and 13 boards.



It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Heat where they held a comfortable lead for most of the game.



Antetokounmpo top-scored for the Bucks, who fell to 1-1 with, 15 points.



Meanwhile, Trae Young had 19 points and 14 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks past the Dallas Mavericks, 113-87, in their season opener at State Farm Arena in Georgia.



Cam Reddish topped the scorers for Atlanta with 20 points while six Hawks players finishing in twin-digit scoring.



Luka Doncic paced the Mavs with 18 points in Jason Kidd's debut as the head coach of Dallas.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Contrasting fates for Fil-Ams Clarkson, Green in NBA season debuts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Contrasting fates for Fil-Ams Clarkson, Green in NBA season debuts


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
It was a mixed bag of results for the two NBA players of Filipino heritage, Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green, in their respective...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wesley So successfully defends 2021 US chess title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wesley So successfully defends 2021 US chess title


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The 2021 US chess champion is a full-blooded Filipino — Wesley So.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 What’s up with Pingris
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It was refreshing to catch up with PBA legend Marc Pingris who was the guest analyst on the SEAG Network’s PBA Philippine Cup finals primer aired an hour before the Game 1 tipoff last Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Enes Kanter, NBA's dogged human rights advocate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Enes Kanter, NBA's dogged human rights advocate


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Whether condemning the human rights records of Turkey and China or criticizing the failure of LeBron James to advocate for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBA player slams China's 'brutal' Xi in social media missive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBA player slams China's 'brutal' Xi in social media missive


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
An NBA player slammed China's President Xi Jinping as a "brutal dictator" and declared that "Tibet belongs to the Tibetan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Unprofessional conduct mars MPL PH heading to playoffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unprofessional conduct mars MPL PH heading to playoffs


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
The league has issued penalties anew to Smart Omega and Nexplay EVOS after a controversial match that indicated both teams...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 eFootball fiasco symptom of growing rush to bring out games
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
eFootball fiasco symptom of growing rush to bring out games


                              

                                 17 days ago                              


                                                            
The scathing reviews of the "grotesque" eFootball 2022 and its "horrible" graphics are a potent illustration of the risks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Being hooked on video games can lead to good things for the youth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Being hooked on video games can lead to good things for the youth


                              

                                                                  By Kyler Hewitt Sy |
                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
It's a stereotype that parents and adults always admonish young people about being so obsessed with video games. Let me tell...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P2M at stake in inaugural Cabal Mobile esports tournament
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P2M at stake in inaugural Cabal Mobile esports tournament


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
Cabal Mobile is gearing up for its first esports tournament with a prize pool of Php2 million pesos, including in-game items,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Mineski Masters' to pit over 1,000 Dota 2, PUBG Mobile players
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Mineski Masters' to pit over 1,000 Dota 2, PUBG Mobile players


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 25 days ago                              


                                                            
Mineski Philippines is set to host a two-month-long tournament featuring popular esports title Dota 2 and PUBG Mobile dubbed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Secret gets second shot at Berlin with Valorant Champions berth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Secret gets second shot at Berlin with Valorant Champions berth


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 35 days ago                              


                                                            
Made official in a tweet on Valorant Esports' account, the Philippine squad, previously competing under Bren Esports, qualified...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with