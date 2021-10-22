Spoelstra's Heat deal defending champs Bucks 42-point rout

Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat talks with Jimmy Butler #22 against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at FTX Arena on October 21, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat had a blistering start to their 2021-22 NBA season with a 42-point victory over defending champions Milwaukee Bucks at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

The Heat came out with guns blazing against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks with a 40-point first quarter to break the game wide open.

Three different Heat players scored over 20 points to help the team make easy work of the world champions.

Young gun Tyler Herro led the charge with 27 points, five assists and six rebounds off of the bench.

Jimmy Butler scattered 21 points, while big man Bam Adebayo finished with a double-double of 20 points and 13 boards.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Heat where they held a comfortable lead for most of the game.

Antetokounmpo top-scored for the Bucks, who fell to 1-1 with, 15 points.

Meanwhile, Trae Young had 19 points and 14 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks past the Dallas Mavericks, 113-87, in their season opener at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

Cam Reddish topped the scorers for Atlanta with 20 points while six Hawks players finishing in twin-digit scoring.

Luka Doncic paced the Mavs with 18 points in Jason Kidd's debut as the head coach of Dallas.