Korean heavyweight Kang Ji Won challenges 'old' Brandon Vera

Korea's Kang Ji Won has issued a challenge to former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera (R)

MANILA, Philippines – Rising heavyweight contender Kang Ji Won has called out former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera as his next opponent.

After two upsets in ONE Championship, Kang wants to overthrow Vera, who he called "old".

"The next one on my list would be Brandon Vera, he's a former champion," Kang said, also claiming Vera as past his prime.

"But right now looking at him, I believe that he's old. He came from the UFC but now, I don't think he's the same anymore," he added.

Vera is already 44 and has been competing in professional MMA for almost two decades now.

After winning his first four bouts in ONE Championship, Vera is now in the middle of a two-bout slide. His last fight saw him relinquish the ONE heavyweight strap to India's Arjan Bhullar.

With all that said, the South Korean believes he can take on the Fil-Am fighter.

"I really think that I have a good chance in that fight," he said.

Kang also believes taking on and winning against Vera would all but ensure him of a title shot against Bhullar.

MMA's first Indian champion actually called out Kang right after beating Vera earlier this year.

Kang believes it would be enough for him to have a shot at the title.

"As soon as he became the champion, right there in that circle, in the post-fight interview, he called me out. I didn’t call him out, he called me out. I think that’s enough reason for me to get a title shot," Kang said.

But if the Singapore promotion believes he needs to beat the former champion Vera first, Kang says he is eager and willing to take the extra challenge.

"I’m ready even now. If ONE Championship calls me now, I’ll run over there," Kang said.

Vera has yet to respond to Kang's challenge.