Javi Gomez de Liaño 'can't wait' to make B. League debut

MANILA, Philippines — Javi Gomez de Liaño is raring to play his first game as a professional with the Ibaraki Robots next week.

Though already with his team, Gomez de Liaño will miss Ibaraki's twin-game match-up with Thirdy Ravena's San-En Phoenix due to undisclosed reasons.

He will be the last of the nine Filipinos in the Japan B. League to make his debut.

"I just wanna tell all the fans that I'm excited to meet everyone, I can't wait to play my first game next week and can't wait to see you guys there at the games," Gomez de Liaño said in an interview posted on the team's Twitter account.

"Hoping for continued support for our team all the way," he added.

The Robots are winless in their first six outings without the guard out of UP Diliman.

When he finally joins the team in games beginning next week, Gomez de Liaño hopes to make an immediate impact and help his team rise in the standings.

"I'm just gonna play my game and show them why they got me in the team," he said.

"Hopefully, I get to help the team offensively with my scoring abilities and also help the team on the defensive end, getting the rebounds, and helping the team win, that's the goal," he added.

Gomez de Liaño's younger brother Juan is also in the B. League, playing in the second division where his team Earthfriends Tokyo Z, is also struggling at 0-6.

Expected to make their B. League debuts this weekend are Kemark Carino of the Aomori Wat's and Matt Aquino of the Shinshu Brave Warriors.