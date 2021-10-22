




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Javi Gomez de Liaño 'can't wait' to make B. League debut
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 22, 2021 | 9:22am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Javi Gomez de LiaÃ±o 'can't wait' to make B. League debut
Javi Gomez de Liano
Twitter  /  IBARAKI ROBOTS
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Javi Gomez de Liaño is raring to play his first game as a professional with the Ibaraki Robots next week.



Though already with his team, Gomez de Liaño will miss Ibaraki's twin-game match-up with Thirdy Ravena's San-En Phoenix due to undisclosed reasons.



He will be the last of the nine Filipinos in the Japan B. League to make his debut.






"I just wanna tell all the fans that I'm excited to meet everyone, I can't wait to play my first game next week and can't wait to see you guys there at the games," Gomez de Liaño said in an interview posted on the team's Twitter account.



"Hoping for continued support for our team all the way," he added.



The Robots are winless in their first six outings without the guard out of UP Diliman.



When he finally joins the team in games beginning next week, Gomez de Liaño hopes to make an immediate impact and help his team rise in the standings.



"I'm just gonna play my game and show them why they got me in the team," he said.



"Hopefully, I get to help the team offensively with my scoring abilities and also help the team on the defensive end, getting the rebounds, and helping the team win, that's the goal," he added.



Gomez de Liaño's younger brother Juan is also in the B. League, playing in the second division where his team Earthfriends Tokyo Z, is also struggling at 0-6.



Expected to make their B. League debuts this weekend are Kemark Carino of the Aomori Wat's and Matt Aquino of the Shinshu Brave Warriors.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      JAPAN B.LEAGUE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wesley So successfully defends 2021 US chess title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wesley So successfully defends 2021 US chess title


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The 2021 US chess champion is a full-blooded Filipino — Wesley So.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 What’s up with Pingris
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It was refreshing to catch up with PBA legend Marc Pingris who was the guest analyst on the SEAG Network’s PBA Philippine Cup finals primer aired an hour before the Game 1 tipoff last Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bangkok/Chonburi AIMAG reset anew
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 October 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Olympic Council of Asia yesterday officially reset the Sixth Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games from March next year to November in 2023 in Bangkok and Chonburi, Thailand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBA player slams China's 'brutal' Xi in social media missive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBA player slams China's 'brutal' Xi in social media missive


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
An NBA player slammed China's President Xi Jinping as a "brutal dictator" and declared that "Tibet belongs to the Tibetan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Manila HeiHei rules ‘Chooks’ 3x3 Invitational
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 October 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Manila HeiHei ruled the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 Invitational in dominant fashion, rolling past Pasig Kingpin, 21-6, in the finale at the Laus Events Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Korean heavyweight Kang Ji Won challenges 'old' Brandon Vera
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Korean heavyweight Kang Ji Won challenges 'old' Brandon Vera


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 28 minutes ago                              


                                                            
After two upsets in ONE Championship, Kang wants to overthrow Vera, who he called "old".

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Javi Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o 'can't wait' to make B. League debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Javi Gomez de Liaño 'can't wait' to make B. League debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Though already with his team, Gomez de Liaño will miss Ibaraki's twin-game match-up with Thirdy Ravena's San-En Phoenix...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Enes Kanter, NBA's dogged human rights advocate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Enes Kanter, NBA's dogged human rights advocate


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Whether condemning the human rights records of Turkey and China or criticizing the failure of LeBron James to advocate for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Astros, Braves surge towards World Series showdown
                              


                              

                                 October 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Atlanta Braves thrashed the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros handed out another drubbing to the Boston Red Sox as both teams moved within one victory of a World Series showdown on Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adiwang feels at an advantage vs Brooks thanks to &lsquo;warm-up&rsquo; bout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Adiwang feels at an advantage vs Brooks thanks to ‘warm-up’ bout


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Adiwang (13-3) seeks to make it three in a row against the debuting Brooks (16-2, 1 NC), and he plans to do it in the same...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with