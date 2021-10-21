




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Fil-Am Vanessa De Jesus ready to take charge for Duke in sophomore year
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 21, 2021 | 1:53pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Fil-Am Vanessa De Jesus ready to take charge for Duke in sophomore year
Vanessa De Jesus is nearing her sophomore season with the Duke Blue Devils
Duke Athletics
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American guard Vanessa De Jesus is eager to take the reins for the Duke women's basketball team ahead of her sophomore year.



Having only played four games in her freshman year due to COVID-19 cancelling the season, the Gilas women prospect is looking forward to impact the game more.





"For myself, I think one thing I always try to work on is just being the best leader and to play my role," De Jesus told Philstar.com during Duke's media availability on Wednesday.



"As a point guard, you have to control the team and make sure everyone is where they're supposed to be," she added.



De Jesus played as the starting point guard for the Blue Devils in her first year, averaging 12 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the four games of Duke's 2020-21 season.







Vanessa De Jesus joins four other players as the only returnees from last year's Duke squad

Duke Athletics









The US-born Pinay is one of only five returnees in the women's hoops program where they are outnumbered by the newcomers with seven transfers and two freshmen.



Having been part of the system for a year longer than most of her teammates, De Jesus aims to be a helping hand for her squad.



"I feel like the biggest thing for me is just to be supportive of my teammates, just helping them on the court," she said.



"You know, being that guy that they need and just also playing my role and that being aggressive, making sure I do what I need to do on the court throughout the year," she added.



'Freshman in terms of experience'



While De Jesus is technically already in her second year on the program, Duke women's basketball head tactician Kara Lawson concedes she is still a rookie in terms of experience, having only played a limited number of games last year.



That's why Lawson, who led the USA Women's 3x3 squad to the gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, hopes to see the Fil-Am guard progress more as the season looms.







Coach Kara Lawson

Duke Athletics









"She only played four games, and so, although she's a sophomore on paper, she's really still a freshman in terms of game experience. She obviously has a year under her belt at Duke, in the classroom, a year under her belt in terms of practice in our system, so she does have experience with that," said Lawson.



"But any player or a coach who has been in this league before can tell you it's hard, and they go throughout night in and night out against some of the top players in the league, it's a challenge," she added.



The decorated coach sees De Jesus taking a big role, though, as that's what she expects from her starting point guard regardless of experience.



Having seen her do it for a couple of games last season, Lawson hopes she can sustain it for a longer period of time.



"That's kind of the progression that she'll have to take, being able to do it for more than four games. You know, being able to do it for a full season, be somebody that can impact the game on both ends," said Lawson.



"That's what we look for from all of our players and that's certainly what we'll look for in V this year at the guard position," she added.



Lawson, De Jesus and the rest of the Blue Devils will open their season on November 9 against Winthrop at their home arena.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      GILAS WOMEN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wesley So successfully defends 2021 US chess title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wesley So successfully defends 2021 US chess title


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The 2021 US chess champion is a full-blooded Filipino — Wesley So.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 One-and-done Fil-Am prospect Henry Galinato commits to UP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
One-and-done Fil-Am prospect Henry Galinato commits to UP


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Galinato joins an already stacked UP team that features new additions like CJ Cansino, Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano, Terrence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo ramps up 'revenge' bid, tops Floor Exercise qualification in world tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo ramps up 'revenge' bid, tops Floor Exercise qualification in world tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Months after missing out on a podium finish in the Summer Games, Yulo came out in top form and qualified for three finals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Pacquiao associate blasts retired boxer for reneging on Paradigm deal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Pacquiao associate blasts retired boxer for reneging on Paradigm deal


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
A former longtime associate of Sen. Manny Pacquiao chided the retired boxing icon for allegedly turning his back on a live...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sixers' Simmons suspended from NBA season opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sixers' Simmons suspended from NBA season opener


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Unsettled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons was hit with a one-game suspension by the team on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 NBA player slams China's 'brutal' Xi in social media missive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBA player slams China's 'brutal' Xi in social media missive


                              

                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
An NBA player slammed China's President Xi Jinping as a "brutal dictator" and declared that "Tibet belongs to the Tibetan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adiwang feels at an advantage vs Brooks thanks to &lsquo;warm-up&rsquo; bout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Adiwang feels at an advantage vs Brooks thanks to ‘warm-up’ bout


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Adiwang (13-3) seeks to make it three in a row against the debuting Brooks (16-2, 1 NC), and he plans to do it in the same...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila rules Chooks-to-Go 3x3 cagefest as Tallo sparkles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila rules Chooks-to-Go 3x3 cagefest as Tallo sparkles


                              

                                                                  By Roy Luarca |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
What was projected to be a tight title fight for the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Invitational turned out to be a masterclass for Hei...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Contrasting fates for Fil-Ams Clarkson, Green in NBA season debuts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Contrasting fates for Fil-Ams Clarkson, Green in NBA season debuts


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was a mixed bag of results for the two NBA players of Filipino heritage, Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green, in their respective...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paralympics Team squeaks past Pasig but not Laguna in PCAP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paralympics Team squeaks past Pasig but not Laguna in PCAP


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Even in defeat, the Philippine Paralympic Team is still the headline and bathing in a “moral victory.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with