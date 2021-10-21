Paralympics Team squeaks past Pasig but not Laguna in PCAP

MANILA, Philippines – Even in defeat, the Philippine Paralympic Team is still the headline and bathing in a “moral victory.”

The Paralympics Team pulled off an 11-10 squeaker past the Pasig King Pirates Wednesday night, October 20, to continue their extraordinary run in this PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup.

The guest team took blitz play, 4-3, and drew 7-7 in rapid play to take the win.

IM Daniel Quizon and FM Roel Abelgas held off Pasig’s GM Roland Salvador and GM Darwin Laylo to draws in both blitz and rapid. Outside the King Pirates’ Board 7 of Eric Labog, the Para Team took wins in all the other boards to help ensure the victory.

That win was the Paralympics’ eighth in as many matches.

That streak though came to an end against the Laguna Heroes who took a 12-9 decision.

Ironically, the Para Team took the blitz once more, 4-3. Come rapid play, Laguna got a huge lift from the dominant play of GM Rogelio Barcenilla as well as home grown players Vince Medina and Kimuel Lorenzo. It was the full two points each from Laguna’s Board 6 and 7 that proved to be the decisive difference.

“Pasig was not in full force. They were missing FM David Elorta on Board 2. When FM Sander Severino lost despite a slightly better board position, it was NM Henry Lopez who saved the day by winning Board 6,” Paralympics Team Manager James Infiesto said.

“Against Laguna, we recognize the dominance of GM Barcenilla on the top board, but we realized that his team is beatable,” added Infiesto. “We had our moments but they were clearly the better team yesterday.”

Despite the setback, the Para Team kept the pole position of the PCAP Southern Division as the Iloilo Kisela Knights and Negros Kingsmen also took losses to the Manila Indios Bravos and Caloocan LoadManna Knights, respectively.

The San Juan Predators, who won both matches against Peng Cheng, 14.5-6.5, and Singapore, 11-10, as well as the Heroes who also defeated the Singapore squad. 11-10, are the sole undefeated squads in PCAP.