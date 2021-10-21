




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
NBA dishes assist to Filipino students with Smart's 'School-in-a-Bag'
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 21, 2021 | 10:47am

                           

                        

                                                                        
NBA dishes assist to Filipino students with Smart's 'School-in-a-Bag'
Through NBA Cares, the league is partnering with Smart to help Filipino students during distance learning with "School-in-a-Bag"
Released 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The NBA has extended a hand to Filipino students amid distance learning as the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on.



Collaborating with Smart, the league is set to support "School-in-a-Bag", an education program that provides digital tools and content to support distance learning in public schools and communities across the country.



The project, done through NBA Cares, is set to distribute School-in-a-Bag packages to 20 schools across 16 cities and provinces in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.



Each package will include a pocket wifi, laptop and tablets that will already have preinstalled educational content.



Adding NBA flare, the bags will also include NBA-branded baller bands and notebooks.



"Through NBA Cares, we’re proud to support our valued partner Smart and their School-in-a-Bag program, which delivers an innovative and sustainable approach to enhancing the distance learning experience for Filipino youth." said NBA Asia Managing Director Scott Levy last Friday when the partnership was announced.



"The Smart School-in-a-Bag is our way to provide students and teachers access to the wealth of knowledge through digital learning tools, so that no learner is left behind," said Alfredo S. Panlilio, President and CEO of Smart.



"Our collaboration with the NBA allows us to give more children in remote communities more opportunities to pursue their passion and purpose, and a fighting chance for a better future," he added.



This latest project between Smart and the NBA builds on the two companies' current partnership.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

