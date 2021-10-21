Chot Reyes brushes off TNTâ€™s dominant Game 1 win vs Magnolia

Chot Reyes brushes off TNT’s dominant Game 1 win vs Magnolia

MANILA, Philippines – TNT Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes isn't resting on his laurels even after a wire-to-wire blowout victory against the Magnolia Hotshots in Game One of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

Knowing that his team could be on either end of the spectrum in blowout games, especially after their semifinals series against San Miguel, Reyes isn't keen on celebrating just yet.

"These things happen, we know this, of all people. We've been on the receiving end of this as well in our previous games against San Miguel... whether you lose by a big margin or you lose by a point, it's still 1-0," Reyes said after the game.

"So for us, all we've done is get the first game," he added.

TNT flashed brilliance in the first game of the championship round, playing clinical basketball to find themselves up 32 points at their most dominant.

They also outplayed Magnolia on the defensive end, coming up wth 13 steals against the Hotshots' 4.

Tropang Giga's stingy defense also resulted in a whopping 28 turnovers by the Hotshots.

But all of that is in the past, as far as Reyes is concerned. With three more games left to win to take home the cup, the returning PBA coach is nowhere near losing his focus.

"We have to now focus all our energy to prepare for Game Two, Game One, it's in the books," said Reyes.

"We shouldn't worry about this game anymore. So, we'll just make sure that we move on and think about Game Two now," he added.

Game Two is on Friday.