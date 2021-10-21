




































































 




   

   









One-and-done Fil-Am prospect Henry Galinato commits to UP
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 21, 2021 | 9:23am

                           

                        

                                                                        
One-and-done Fil-Am prospect Henry Galinato commits to UP
Henry Galinato
Benedictine Mesa Redhawks
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons continue to boost their arsenal in the long offseason heading into UAAP Season 84.



One-and-done prospect Henry Galinato confirmed his commitment to State U on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), with Fil-Am Nation Select confirming the news.





Galinato recently did a private workout with UP head of basketball operations Bo Perasol and two other prospects.










Fil-Am Nation Select organized the workout for Perasol.



"He's (Galinato) excited to play for the University of the Philippines to bring home a championship," Fil-Am Nation Select founder Cris Gopez said.



Galinato joins an already stacked UP team that features new additions like CJ Cansino, Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano, Terrence Fortea, and returnees Ricci Rivero, Jboy Gob, and James Spencer.



The 6'6" forward played for Benedictine University Mesa, which competes in the NAIA, before his commitment to the Maroons.



He posted averages of 13 points and 9.6 rebounds in his senior year.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

