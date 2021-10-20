




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Yulo ramps up 'revenge' bid, tops Floor Exercise qualification in world tiff
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 20, 2021 | 10:03pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Yulo ramps up 'revenge' bid, tops Floor Exercise qualification in world tiff
Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes in the floor event at the men's team qualification during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Kitakyushu City Gymnasium in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka prefecture on October 20, 2021.
PHILIP FONG  /  AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo Olympian Carlos Yulo soared in the men's qualifications at the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Kitakyushu on Wednesday.



Months after missing out on a podium finish in the Summer Games, Yulo came out in top form and qualified for three finals events in the world tiff.



Yulo finished on top of the competition in his pet event Floor Exercise — where he is the defending champion — with a score of 15.166 to head into the final set Saturday.






The 20-year-old scored 8.566 for his execution and 6.600 on difficulty to leap above the competition.



Yulo's performance comes after falling short of the Floor Exercise final in the Tokyo Games. He spoke of how he felt heading into the world championships with FIG.



"I feel all of this competition will be revenge, all of it," Yulo said.



The Filipino gymnast also heads into the medal rounds at the top of the pack in Parallel Bars, where he scored 15.566.






He will also compete for a podium finish in Vault, an event where he barely missed a medal in the Tokyo Games.



He finished third after qualifications with a score of 14.808.



Yulo tallied 14.733 on his first vault and 14.883 on his second attempt.



Finals for Vault and Parallel Bars are scheduled on Sunday.



Yulo made history in 2019 when he became the first-ever Filipino to win gold at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CARLOS YULO
                                                      GYMNASTICS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Curry posts rare triple-double as Warriors weather LeBron, Lakers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Curry posts rare triple-double as Warriors weather LeBron, Lakers


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
LeBron James and the new-look Los Angeles Lakers were outgunned by the Golden State Warriors, 121-114, on NBA opening ni...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sixers' Simmons suspended from NBA season opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sixers' Simmons suspended from NBA season opener


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unsettled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons was hit with a one-game suspension by the team on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas cadet gunner heading to Taiwan league
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas cadet gunner heading to Taiwan league


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gilas Pilipinas cadet Jordan Heading is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taichung Suns in the T1 League.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Pacquiao associate blasts retired boxer for reneging on Paradigm deal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Pacquiao associate blasts retired boxer for reneging on Paradigm deal


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A former longtime associate of Sen. Manny Pacquiao chided the retired boxing icon for allegedly turning his back on a live...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Wesley in 3-man tiebreak
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Defending champion Wesley So gained a crack at a third US Chess Championships title after ending up in a three-way tie at first place with Fabiano Caruana and Samuel Sevian, and forcing a three-man playoff tieb...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 In-form Tropang Giga maul Hotshots for dominant Game 1 win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In-form Tropang Giga maul Hotshots for dominant Game 1 win


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
With a mighty show of force, TNT struck the first blow against Magnolia.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mandaluyong joins Manila, Bocaue, Pasig in Chooks to Go quarterfinals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mandaluyong joins Manila, Bocaue, Pasig in Chooks to Go quarterfinals


                              

                                                                  By Roy Luarca |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mandaluyong Amacor came from behind to stun Essen Immunoboost Sarangani, 21-20, on Wednesday and match the sweeps posted by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UAAP claims 100% vaccination rate for basketball and volleyball players
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UAAP claims 100% vaccination rate for basketball and volleyball players


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The UAAP is banking on the government green light to training return by next month to be on track of its planned resumption...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasig King Pirates take on Philippine Para Team in explosive PCAP encounter
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasig King Pirates take on Philippine Para Team in explosive PCAP encounter


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Will the Pasig King Pirates’ ship be scuttled? Or will the high-flying Philippine Paralympic Team be shot down?

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am boxing trainer Julian Chua confident of Marvin Vettori UFC win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am boxing trainer Julian Chua confident of Marvin Vettori UFC win


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-American boxing trainer Julian Chua is expecting a win by Marvin Vettori on UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with