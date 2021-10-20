Yulo ramps up 'revenge' bid, tops Floor Exercise qualification in world tiff

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes in the floor event at the men's team qualification during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Kitakyushu City Gymnasium in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka prefecture on October 20, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo Olympian Carlos Yulo soared in the men's qualifications at the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Kitakyushu on Wednesday.

Months after missing out on a podium finish in the Summer Games, Yulo came out in top form and qualified for three finals events in the world tiff.

Yulo finished on top of the competition in his pet event Floor Exercise — where he is the defending champion — with a score of 15.166 to head into the final set Saturday.

WATCH: Carlos Edriel Yulo advances to the final round of three events of the 50th Artistics @gymnastics World Championships at #Kitakyushu2021 City Gymnasium in Japan. #GalingngAtletangPilipino#IAmSportsPositive#parasainangbayan pic.twitter.com/G2QIRULlJd — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) October 20, 2021

The 20-year-old scored 8.566 for his execution and 6.600 on difficulty to leap above the competition.

Yulo's performance comes after falling short of the Floor Exercise final in the Tokyo Games. He spoke of how he felt heading into the world championships with FIG.

"I feel all of this competition will be revenge, all of it," Yulo said.

The Filipino gymnast also heads into the medal rounds at the top of the pack in Parallel Bars, where he scored 15.566.

As of posting time, Yulo leads the floor exercise with 15.166 points, where he’s the defending champion. He’s also at the top spot of the parallel bars qualification with 15.566 points, and third in the vault with 14.808 points. pic.twitter.com/BvPzJU7Q1u — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) October 20, 2021

He will also compete for a podium finish in Vault, an event where he barely missed a medal in the Tokyo Games.

He finished third after qualifications with a score of 14.808.

Yulo tallied 14.733 on his first vault and 14.883 on his second attempt.

Finals for Vault and Parallel Bars are scheduled on Sunday.

Yulo made history in 2019 when he became the first-ever Filipino to win gold at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.