Sports
                        
Mandaluyong joins Manila, Bocaue, Pasig in Chooks to Go quarterfinals
                        

                           
Roy Luarca - Philstar.com
October 20, 2021 | 6:32pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Mandaluyong joins Manila, Bocaue, Pasig in Chooks to Go quarterfinals
Marvin Hayes played the hero's role in Mandaluyong's 21-20 nipping of Nueva Ecija RBR Cabiao.
Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3
                        

                        
SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Mandaluyong Amacor came from behind to stun Essen Immunoboost Sarangani, 21-20, on Wednesday and match the sweeps posted by Manila Hei Hei, Homegrown Grains Bocaue, and the Pasig Kingpins in advancing to the quarterfinals of the Chooks to Go Pilipinas 3x3 Invitational at the Laus Group Event Centre here.



Trailing most of the way, Mandaluyong banked on a jumper by Michael Macaballug to complete its fiery rally against Sarangani, which led at 19-16, and tally a 2-0 record in Pool D.



Marvin Hayes played the hero's role in Mandaluyong's 21-20 nipping of Nueva Ecija RBR Cabiao earlier.



While Mandaluyong, also composed of Janus Lozada and Martin Gozum, met stiff opposition; Mark Tallo-led Manila, Mark Yee-powered Bocaue and Eugene Toba-reinforced Pasig subdued their rivals.



Manila bested Pacquiao Coffee Bacolod, 21-16, in the morning session before drawing nine straight points from Tallo to rout Adam Esli Pasay, 21-13, in the afternoon in Pool A.



Bocaue trounced ARQ Builders Cebu, 21-16, and Quezon City, 21-17, in Pool B respectively.



Pasig, with brothers Ryan and Nikki Monteclaro finding their mark, dumped Basilan, 21-9, and Zamboanga Valientes, 22-10, in succession in Pool C.



Despite its loss to Mandaluyong, Sarangani also advanced following its 21-11 conquest of Nueva Ecija.



Completing the quarterfinals cast are Bacolod (1-1) in Pool A, Cebu (1-1) in Pool B, and Basilan (1-1) in Pool C.



ARQ-Cebu, with the hulking duo of Frederick Elombi and Landry Sanjo scoring inside, led in the early going before Ralph Tansingco and Dennis Santos found their range and knotted the count for Bocaue at 16.



Yee, the Finals MVP of the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Lakan Season then took charge, knocking down crucial baskets, including the game-clinching free throws off the 6-foot-7 Sanjo.



Chooks to Go president Ricardo Mascarinas and Mel Macasaquit, head of sports and marketing, graced the opening ceremonies of the event endorsed by FIBA 3x3 and regulated by the Games and Amusements Board.



Also on tap are a dunk competition and the knockout playoffs where Php100,000 awaits the champion team.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
