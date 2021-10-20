




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
UAAP claims 100% vaccination rate for basketball and volleyball players
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 20, 2021 | 4:12pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
UAAP claims 100% vaccination rate for basketball and volleyball players
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) is banking on the government green light to training return by next month to be on track of its planned resumption early next year, firstly with basketball and volleyball events.



Given a three-month training period for student-athletes, UAAP president Nonong Calanog of De La Salle University said the optimism is to start practices by November 1 for the Season 84 basketball tilt in February of 2022 and volleyball around April after the Holy Week.



“Based on talks with our coaches, we need at least three months of preparation so our hope is that the approval for return to training would be soon,” Calanog said during the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) ceremonial vaccination for tertiary student-athletes.



“We have three and a half months for them to train to get back in competition shape to be able to start by mid-February. More or less, that’s the schedule," he added.



One key element to that comeback plan after more than a year of hiatus is vaccination, which the UAAP said it has already accomplished with a 100% vaccination rate at least for basketball and volleyball players.



"They're ready to come back. We're just waiting for the permission for them to return to training," he added as the UAAP awaits clearance from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), Department of Health (DOH) and CHED.



CHED and the collegiate leagues have actually crafted guidelines last year for training resumption, which chairman Popoy De Vera said could be up for easier amendments with vaccination as the top priority.



“We’re not starting from scratch. The CHED, UAAP and NCAA have been working on that since last year. It should be easy to put it but the bottomline is we must vaccinate student-athletes and the rest of the education stakeholders. ‘Yun ang non-negotiable. Pag bakunado na lahat. Mas madali na i-adjust 'yung guidelines,” he said.



The UAAP has been on break for one and half year since cutting short the 82nd Season last April and scrapping the entire 83rd Season last December.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      UAAP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sixers' Simmons suspended from NBA season opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sixers' Simmons suspended from NBA season opener


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unsettled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons was hit with a one-game suspension by the team on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Pacquiao associate blasts retired boxer for reneging on Paradigm deal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Pacquiao associate blasts retired boxer for reneging on Paradigm deal


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A former longtime associate of Sen. Manny Pacquiao chided the retired boxing icon for allegedly turning his back on a live...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Wesley in 3-man tiebreak
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Defending champion Wesley So gained a crack at a third US Chess Championships title after ending up in a three-way tie at first place with Fabiano Caruana and Samuel Sevian, and forcing a three-man playoff tieb...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Curry posts rare triple-double as Warriors weather LeBron, Lakers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Curry posts rare triple-double as Warriors weather LeBron, Lakers


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
LeBron James and the new-look Los Angeles Lakers were outgunned by the Golden State Warriors, 121-114, on NBA opening ni...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic flame arrives in China ahead of 2022 Beijing Games
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic flame arrives in China ahead of 2022 Beijing Games


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Olympic flame arrived in China early Wednesday for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, state media reported, following a ceremony...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasig King Pirates take on Philippine Para Team in explosive PCAP encounter
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasig King Pirates take on Philippine Para Team in explosive PCAP encounter


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Will the Pasig King Pirates’ ship be scuttled? Or will the high-flying Philippine Paralympic Team be shot down?

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am boxing trainer Julian Chua confident of Marvin Vettori UFC win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am boxing trainer Julian Chua confident of Marvin Vettori UFC win


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-American boxing trainer Julian Chua is expecting a win by Marvin Vettori on UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wesley So successfully defends 2021 US chess title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wesley So successfully defends 2021 US chess title


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 2021 US chess champion is a full-blooded Filipino — Wesley So.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Antetokounmpo, Bucks thrash Nets in NBA opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Antetokounmpo, Bucks thrash Nets in NBA opener


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points as the Milwaukee Bucks launched the defense of their NBA crown with a season-opening...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Battle of Bacolor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Battle of Bacolor


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The battle lines are drawn as high-powered sides TNT and Magnolia set out to seize the moment after hurdling major obstacles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with