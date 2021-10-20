UAAP claims 100% vaccination rate for basketball and volleyball players

MANILA, Philippines – The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) is banking on the government green light to training return by next month to be on track of its planned resumption early next year, firstly with basketball and volleyball events.

Given a three-month training period for student-athletes, UAAP president Nonong Calanog of De La Salle University said the optimism is to start practices by November 1 for the Season 84 basketball tilt in February of 2022 and volleyball around April after the Holy Week.

“Based on talks with our coaches, we need at least three months of preparation so our hope is that the approval for return to training would be soon,” Calanog said during the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) ceremonial vaccination for tertiary student-athletes.

“We have three and a half months for them to train to get back in competition shape to be able to start by mid-February. More or less, that’s the schedule," he added.

One key element to that comeback plan after more than a year of hiatus is vaccination, which the UAAP said it has already accomplished with a 100% vaccination rate at least for basketball and volleyball players.

"They're ready to come back. We're just waiting for the permission for them to return to training," he added as the UAAP awaits clearance from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), Department of Health (DOH) and CHED.

CHED and the collegiate leagues have actually crafted guidelines last year for training resumption, which chairman Popoy De Vera said could be up for easier amendments with vaccination as the top priority.

“We’re not starting from scratch. The CHED, UAAP and NCAA have been working on that since last year. It should be easy to put it but the bottomline is we must vaccinate student-athletes and the rest of the education stakeholders. ‘Yun ang non-negotiable. Pag bakunado na lahat. Mas madali na i-adjust 'yung guidelines,” he said.

The UAAP has been on break for one and half year since cutting short the 82nd Season last April and scrapping the entire 83rd Season last December.