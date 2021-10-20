




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Wesley So successfully defends 2021 US chess title
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 20, 2021 | 12:55pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Wesley So successfully defends 2021 US chess title
Grandmaster Wesley So in a photo he posted in June 2019 while he was in Croatia.
Wesley So via Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The 2021 US chess champion is a full-blooded Filipino — Wesley So.



The 27-year-old So, born and raised in the Philippines but is now an American citizen, bested Fabiano Caruana and Samuel Sevian in the rapid playoff to rule the annual event at the Saint Louis Chess Club in Missouri Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).



It was the second straight US Championship crown for the world Fischer-Random king and third overall after reigning supreme four years ago when he turned back Alexander Onischuk in another rapid tiebreaker.



He pocketed $50,000, or a whopping P2.5 million, for his feat while Caruana and Sevian each went home with $30,000.



So later said he never really expected to win after he finished tied for first with Caruana and Sevian with 6.5 points apiece in the 12-player tournament that forced a playoff tiebreaker.



“I thought the tournament was pretty much over by yesterday (Monday). Fabiano almost won three games in a row,” So said in a chess.com story. “It just gave me a new breath of life that the tournament was not yet over, that I might still have some chances.”



It helped that So played like he has nothing to lose and everything to gain.



“I just wanted to play fast today (Tuesday) and make some good moves. “I was playing with no pressure. I did not expect this playoff, so I was just playing chess. If chances come, good, if I lose, that’s fine,” he said.



That mental approach bore fruit as So kept his cool in the endgame while Caruana buckled in tremendous time pressure that saw the latter blew a winning advantage and allowed the former to snatch the win.



It turned out to be the clincher as So tore Sevian apart to claim the crown.



“Fabi plays for a win with both colors, soon I found myself in a very difficult position. Probably, in the endgame, he missed a win somewhere,” said So of Caruana.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      WESLEY SO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sixers' Simmons suspended from NBA season opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sixers' Simmons suspended from NBA season opener


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unsettled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons was hit with a one-game suspension by the team on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Pacquiao associate blasts retired boxer for reneging on Paradigm deal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Pacquiao associate blasts retired boxer for reneging on Paradigm deal


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
A former longtime associate of Sen. Manny Pacquiao chided the retired boxing icon for allegedly turning his back on a live...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Wesley in 3-man tiebreak
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Defending champion Wesley So gained a crack at a third US Chess Championships title after ending up in a three-way tie at first place with Fabiano Caruana and Samuel Sevian, and forcing a three-man playoff tieb...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Chot back in PBA finals
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It didn’t take long for TNT coach Chot Reyes to make his presence felt in his PBA comeback after a nine-year absence.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic flame arrives in China ahead of 2022 Beijing Games
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic flame arrives in China ahead of 2022 Beijing Games


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Olympic flame arrived in China early Wednesday for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, state media reported, following a ceremony...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasig King Pirates take on Philippine Para Team in explosive PCAP encounter
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasig King Pirates take on Philippine Para Team in explosive PCAP encounter


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 27 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Will the Pasig King Pirates’ ship be scuttled? Or will the high-flying Philippine Paralympic Team be shot down?

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am boxing trainer Julian Chua confident of Marvin Vettori UFC win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am boxing trainer Julian Chua confident of Marvin Vettori UFC win


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 41 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-American boxing trainer Julian Chua is expecting a win by Marvin Vettori on UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Chooks 3x3 plunges back into action
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
After a year-long break, the local 3x3 action is back as Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 holds a one-day Invitational tournament powered by TM today at the Laus Events Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippine Para dance team confident
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Julius Obero and Rhea Marquez will spearhead a lean but mean team confident of winning the gold in the 2021 World Para Dance Sport Championships scheduled Nov. 26 to 28 in Ulsan, South Korea.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 NBA season unfolds amid vaccine row
                              


                              

                                 October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Monday that around 96 percent of players in the league have now been vaccinated against COVID-19 despite union opposition to a league-wide mandate.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with