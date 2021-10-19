Hanoi sets SEAG hosting in May

MANILA, Philippines — It’s official: The 31st Hanoi Southeast Asian Games will be held in the middle of May next year.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino said the decision was finalized yesterday during the SEA Games Federation online meeting.

Hanoi’s hosting comes only a year before Cambodia stages the 32nd edition in Phnom Penh.

“Cambodia will host the 32nd edition in 2023 and they want to have at least a year’s window for them to prepare,” said Tolentino. “Initially, they wanted the opening ceremony to be on May 5 or earlier.

“As the debate went on, I suggested for a May 12 opening ceremony, a Monday, stressing, ‘What difference can one week make?’ And they (Cambodians) agreed,” he added.

The Hanoi Games were originally set from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2 this year, but Vietnam postponed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Vietnamese organizers will confirm the specific dates soon,” Tolentino said.

There will be 40 sports consisting of 520 events in Hanoi. There were 54 sports with 530 events in the 30th SEA Games which the country hosted and dominated in 2019.

The POC submitted a 626-athlete entry and will compete in 39 sports.