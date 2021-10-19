




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
School over Gilas?
                        

                           
SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
October 19, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
Theres a looming conflict in the schedule of games involving varsity players from the UAAP and Gilas. It was recently announced that the Philippinestwo games against South Korea on Nov. 25 and 28 in the first FIBA Asia World Cup qualifying window will be postponed to February. The second window will feature Gilas playing against India and New Zealand also in February.



While no dates are set for the South Korea games, the understanding is they will be held possibly a week before the start of the second window. All the games will be staged in Clark. In the second window, the Philippines will face India on Feb. 25 and New Zealand on Feb. 28. In the third window, it will be Gilas against India on June 30 and New Zealand on July 3 at a still undetermined site.



The UAAP is hoping to start its basketball season on Feb. 19. That will run smack into Gilasschedule in the first two qualifying windows up to Feb. 28. Gilas will likely be closeted in a bubble for training at least a month before the FIBA contests. The conflict doesnt only involve players but also coaches. Gilas head coach Tab Baldwin and assistant Sandy Arespacochaga are both with the Ateneo squad. The Gilas players in UAAP rosters are RJ Abarrientos of FEU, Carl Tamayo of UP, Justine Baltazar of La Salle and SJ Belangel, Geo Chiu and Ange Kouame of Ateneo.



Without the UAAP players, Gilas will be hard-pressed to assemble a full lineup. Both Kai Sotto and Dwight Ramos may be unavailable although there is an unwritten rule that clubs should allow players a leave to participate in FIBA tournaments. Sotto will be in the thick of action with Adelaide in the Australian league while Ramos will be in the Japan league during the first two qualifying windows. Isaac Go, the Nieto brothers, Jordan Heading, Tzaddy Rangel, Jaydee Tungcab, Rey Suerte and Allyn Bulanadi will likely form the core of the squad as they were all picked in the Gilas “specialPBA draft for Seasons 45 and 46.



Actually, there is no pressure for Gilas to qualify for the next FIBA World Cup because the Philippines, as lead co-host, is assured of a ticket to play in 2023. Gilas could theoretically be winless through the six qualifying windows and still make it to the World Cup. But for sure, thats not on Baldwins mind. Hell want Gilas to be competitive and ready to win in every game as it should.



If there is a choice between playing for the school or playing for Gilas, what will be the priority? Surely, a compromise could be agreed on. SBP special assistant to the president Ryan Gregorio said the issue is an “interesting insightand he will find clarity in settling the matter. If the UAAP receives the green light to resume training by next month preparatory to a season opening in February, it will mean recalling the Gilas varsity players back to campus. But if Gilas reopens camp soon, where will players like Kouame, Belangel, Chiu, Abarrientos, Baltazar and Tamayo report? Its a question that needs to be answered soon.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GILAS PILIPINAS
                                                      UAAP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Federer drops out of top 10 as Norrie climbs rankings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Federer drops out of top 10 as Norrie climbs rankings


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Roger Federer dropped out of the top 10 in the ATP rankings on Monday for the first time in almost five years, as newly crowned...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 adidas to open its largest store in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
adidas to open its largest store in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The store will offer a "shopping experience unlike any other" to adidas customers in the country, putting on display the widest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bucks celebrate title, Nets go without Irving as NBA opens
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bucks celebrate title, Nets go without Irving as NBA opens


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Giannis Antetokounmpo chases another title, the Brooklyn Nets move on without Kyrie Irving and LeBron James unveils his new...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Foreign player for Gilas women?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Foreign player for Gilas women?


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
 It’s not easy scaling the ladder in women’s Division A of FIBA Asia although the Philippines has held off relegation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Parks, Dolphins win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parks, Dolphins win


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Ray Parks Jr. spoiled Dwight Ramos’ Japan B. League debut as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins swept the Toyama Grouses even...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine Cup tug-of-war
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine Cup tug-of-war


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
TNT and Magnolia are both hoping third time’s the charm when they dispute the coveted PBA Philippine Cup crown beginning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Abueva keeps pole position
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Abueva keeps pole position


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Magnolia forward Calvin Abueva kept pole position in the PBA Best Player of the Conference derby at the end of the semifinals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo&rsquo;s coach targets gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo’s coach targets gold


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Caloy Yulo’s Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya expects stiff competition at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Hanoi sets SEAG hosting in May
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 October 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s official: The 31st Hanoi Southeast Asian Games will be held in the middle of May next year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Braves walk off for 2-0 lead
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Braves walk off for 2-0 lead


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Eddie Rosario cracked a line-drive single up the middle to score Dansby Swanson and give the Atlanta Braves their second straight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with