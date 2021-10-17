




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Tropang Giga finally get Beermen’s number, charge back to finals
                        

                           
Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
October 17, 2021 | 7:25pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Tropang Giga finally get Beermenâ€™s number, charge back to finals
RR Pogoy took over for TNT with a game-high 27 points.
PBA Images
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – In the end, TNT’s hard work and great resolve prevailed over San Miguel Beer’s vast experience and spotless record in Game Sevens.



The highly determined Tropang Giga went all out to beat the seasoned Beermen in the semis sudden death, 97-79, and return to the PBA Philippine Cup finals Sunday in Bacolor, Pampanga.



The Tropang Giga, who emerged victorious in the four odd-numbered semis games versus SMB, arranged a championship showdown with Magnolia beginning next week. The Hotshots advanced last Friday after beating Meralco in the sixth match, 93-85.



“Sa five years ko sa PBA, palagi kaming natatalo sa playoffs ng San Miguel. So going into the game, sobrang motivated talaga ako na makabawi sa kanila,” said RR Pogoy, who torched SMB with 27 spiked by 4-of-6 3-point shooting.



TNT coach Chot Reyes said a change in mindset helped the Tropang Giga get ready for the decider against SMB, which was 4-0 in previous winner-take-all seventh games.



Reyes said he told TNT that the squad should be “very happy to be on a 3-3 tie” despite starting center Kelly Williams skipping in the first four games and backup Poy Erram sustaining a fractured cheekbone in the middle of the series.



“I told them let’s look forward to Game Seven, let’s not dread going to Game Seven. I thought that’s the most important thing, when we shifted thinking and the players bought in and believed,” said Reyes, who’s back in the PBA finals since leading TNT to a Philippine Cup three-peat in 2012.



 “In the end, I thought that’s what happened. They came in with great resolve. But my job was simply to do that, all the rest they did it. They put in all the effort, they’re the ones who executed, made the shots, made the defensive stops.”



“We’re just fortunate to be in the finals,” he added



Reyes’ troops came in with a strong performance in the middle quarters to wrest control after trailing by eight in the first 12 minutes of play.



Mickey Williams fired eight of his 20 in the second period as TNT turned things around with a 30-13 exchange and seized a 45-36 edge.



RR Pogoy took over and rifled in 10 in the third as the Tropang Giga kept the Beermen at bay, 67-55.



The duo then joined forces with Troy Rosario and Poy Erram in the mop-up.



June Mar Fajardo banged in 22 with 16 boards to lead the Beermen, whose bid was hurt by the injuries suffered by Mo Tautuaa and Terrence Romeo in the second half.



The Tropang Giga thus gave themselves another crack at the PBA’s crown jewel after yielding a 1-4 loss to Barangay Ginebra in last year’s finale.



After hurdling the Gin Kings in the quarterfinals and then the Beermen in the Final Four, Reyes and his troops brace for another dogfight with the Hotshots up next in the race-to-four championship.



“The job isn’t over. There’s still another huge mountain to climb that’s playing very, very well,” Reyes, referring to the Hotshots.



TNT will engage Magnolia in a titular dispute for the first time since the 2014 Commissioner’s Cup. The Hotshots, then flying the San Mig Coffee colors, won as part of their grand slam feat.



The scores



TNT 97 – Pogoy 27, M. Williams 20, Rosario 12, K. Williams 11, Erram 9, Reyes 7, Castro 6, Heruela 3, Khobuntin 2, Exciminiano 0, Montalbo 0, Marcelo 0.



San Miguel 79 - Fajardo 22, Ross 15, Perez 11, Romeo 9, Santos 9, Pessumal 8, Cabagnot 3, Tautuaa 2, Zamar 0, Lassiter 0, Comboy 0, Gamalinda 0, Sena 0



Quarterscores: 15-23, 45-36, 67-55, 97-79


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PBA
                                                      RR POGOY
                                                      SMB
                                                      TNT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine Paralympics Chess Team takes down Manila; send PCAP notice
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine Paralympics Chess Team takes down Manila; send PCAP notice


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
If the knock on the Philippine Paralympic Chess Team was they haven't beaten any of the big guns, consider that one off their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Do or die for TNT, SMB
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 October 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s the day of reckoning for TNT and San Miguel Beer, two high-powered combatants who couldn’t establish full control of their back-and-forth semifinal showdown.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Matt Aquino, son of PBA legend Marlou, joins Shinshu Brave Warriors in B League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Matt Aquino, son of PBA legend Marlou, joins Shinshu Brave Warriors in B League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Announced by the team Friday evening, Aquino became the ninth Filipino player in the Japanese hoops league.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beermen nip Tropang Giga to force Game 7 in PBA semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beermen nip Tropang Giga to force Game 7 in PBA semis


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
In their fourth straight game of the series decided by twin-digit leads, the Beermen hardly trailed except early in the match...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Who’s going home?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Either top seed TNT or No. 4 San Miguel Beer will go home from Bacolor after Game 7 of their PBA Philippine Cup best-of-seven semifinal series today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Diaz gets diamond ring after Tokyo gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Diaz gets diamond ring after Tokyo gold


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella is optimistic that Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto, 36ers join preseason tourney
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto, 36ers join preseason tourney


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto gets a chance to warm up in the Australia National Basketball League Blitz next month before plunging into his official...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kobe, Thirdy lose grip
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kobe, Thirdy lose grip


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
After their hot starts, Kobe Paras of Niigata Albirex BB and Thirdy Ravena of San-en NeoPhoenix cooled down as their respective...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 NBA teams put game faces on
                              


                              

                                 October 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Let the (real) games begin.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasig-Singapore, Manila-Paralympics highlight PCAP Saturday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasig-Singapore, Manila-Paralympics highlight PCAP Saturday


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Guest teams Philippine Paralympic Chess Team and SinQGApore out of Singapore will undergo a stern test when they face off...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with