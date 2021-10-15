Matt Aquino, son of PBA legend Marlou, joins Shinshu Brave Warriors in B League

MANILA, Philippines — Another Filipino will be playing in the Japan B. League, with Matt Aquino signing a three-year deal with the Shinshu Brave Warriors.

Announced by the team Friday evening, Aquino became the ninth Filipino player in the Japanese hoops league.

Welcome to Shinshu ????????????????????

???????????B.LEAGUE 2021-22????????????(??)????????????????

We announce that the Shinshu Brave Warriors have signed Matthew Aquino to a 2021-22 B.LEAGUE season contract today.@SuperMatt_13https://t.co/QAulXpNOEQ pic.twitter.com/0wlEqwBMeZ — ???????????? (@shinshubw) October 15, 2021

But unlike the eight other hoopers, Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena, Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, Bobby Ray Parks, Kemark Carino, Dwight Ramos and Kobe Paras, the second-generation basketball star will be playing as a local.

This as the son of PBA great Marlou Aquino is of Japanese nationality, owing to his roots on his mother's side.

Aquino played for the NU Bulldogs in his college days, he also suited up in the MPBL for the Bacoor City Strikers.

Shinshu playes Alvark Tokyo Saturday where Aquino is expected to make his debut.

The Brave Warriors are currently 2-2 so far in the season.