Hidilyn Diaz heads to Malaysia to train for world weightlifting tiff

Philippine Olympic gold medallist Hidilyn Diaz waves to photographers as she arrives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila on July 28, 2021, following her return to her home country after she won gold in the women's 55kg weightlifting at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will fly Saturday to Malaca, Malaysia to start her training and preparation for the 2021 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships set December 7-17 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abaraham Tolentino along with wife, Tagaytay City Mayor Agnes Tolentino, have hosted a sendoff for Diaz at the Grandmaster Hotel Thursday.

“It’s all about expressing her gratitude to everyone before she goes to Malaysia to resume her training for the world championships,” said Tolentino. “She thanked everyone and we talked about many things.”

The congressman from Tagaytay also used the event to convince the 30-year-old Diaz to go for the Olympic mint one last time in the 2024 Paris Games.

Diaz though remained undecided but has committed to represent the country in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games and Hangzhou Asian Games next year for the meantime while she finds an answer.

“I believe she will still be formidable at that time,” said the PhilCycling chief.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) president Monico Puentevella said Diaz will be joined by Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ando, Vanessa Sarno, and Kristel Macrohon in the Tashkent meet.

“Mayroong national coach sa kanilang mga probinsya ang mga bata,” said Puentevella.