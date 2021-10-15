




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Saso out to improve world ranking in Florida tilts
                        

                           
Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 15, 2021 | 3:24pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Saso out to improve world ranking in Florida tilts
Yuka Saso of Japan hits her tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer on the Bay Course at Seaview Golf Club on October 02, 2021 in Galloway, New Jersey.
Sarah Stier / Getty Images / AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso won’t be heading to South Korea for the BMW Championship next week but will proceed to Florida for the last two events of the LPGA Tour early next month, seeking to cap a historic maiden campaign on the world’s premier ladies circuit.



That includes an attempt for the world No. 3 ranking at the most after the US Women’s Open champion reached a career-best No. 5 following a joint fourth effort in the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey last week.



Passing up the chance to play for the first time in the $2 million Busan meet, the ICTSI-backed ace will instead make a homecoming of sorts to Japan, most probably to spice up the stellar field in the TOTO Classic where she placed second last year.



“My next tournament will be in Japan,” said Saso, hinting at a comeback stint in the November 4-7 event in Shiga Prefecture, which was originally part of the LPGA calendar but was shelved due to travel restrictions.



After falling short of her bid in LPGA Q-School Stage 2 in late 2019, Saso gained a card on the LPGA of Japan Tour where she launched her pro career, immediately creating an impact with back-to-back championships from her second event.



She went on to post six other Top 10 finishes and ended the season at No. 1 and 2 in the money and Player of the Year derbies, respectively, earning her invites and exemptions in the US LPGA Tour, including the US Women’s Open in late 2020 where she tied for 13th.



She would eventually win one of LPGA five majors last June that made her an instant celebrity while netting her a five-year membership status in the world’s premier ladies circuit.



“I’m also playing the last two tournaments in the LPGA,” added the 20-year-old Fil-Japanese, referring to the Pelican Women’s Championship on November 11-14 at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair and the season-ending CME Globe Tour Championship on November 18-21 at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples.



Saso’s name was actually conspicuously missing in the early roster of both events until it was included in the latest post of the LPGA Tour site.



The then amateur Saso has already set lofty goals for herself as early as in mid-2019, that is, becoming the world’s No. 1 and winning the Olympic gold. While she failed to contend for top honors in her first crack at the Quadrennial Games in Tokyo last August where she wound up at joint ninth, she remains on track of her world-ranking target given her ever-improving performance.



But behind by more than 100-plus points to No. 3 Inbee Park (353.51) and No. 4 Sei Young Kim (354.46) with 222.37 total points, Saso will need to finish no lower than third in the Pelican Championship and hope that the Korean aces would flounder to go a notch or two higher in the rankings.



The Pelican is the final event of the season prior to the CME Group Tour Championship, which will feature the top 60 players in the Race to the CME Globe 2021 where Saso is currently at No. 14.



Winner of official LPGA event earns 500 points while the second and third placers gain 320 and 230 points, respectively.



Looking back at her productive LPGA campaign, Saso said it has been a good year but maintained she’s in no hurry to rush things up.



“I think this year has been really good. I’ve had good finishes the last couple of weeks,” said Saso, referring to her tied for fourth efforts in both the Arkansas Championship and the Cognizant Founders Cup that sandwiched her joint 19th place finish in the ShopRite Classic.



“Winning the US Open was a gift and I’m really having fun, too,” she said. “Yeah, it’s really been a good year and I’m really very thankful.”



With a US Open win and world No. 5 ranking, Saso remains more than willing to learn as she braces for more title shots in the majors next year and beyond.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOLF
                                                      YUKA SASO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 For Hanoi SEA Games, Indonesia and Thailand share Russia&rsquo;s fate in Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
For Hanoi SEA Games, Indonesia and Thailand share Russia’s fate in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Indonesia and Thailand will not be allowed to carry their respective flags in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games next year for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Truth behind Big J’s health
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Rumors are circulating about PBA “Living Legend” former Sen. Robert Jaworski’s health and we hope this will set the record straight on his condition.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 adidas to open its largest store in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
adidas to open its largest store in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The store will offer a "shopping experience unlike any other" to adidas customers in the country, putting on display the widest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramos-Parks showdown set
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramos-Parks showdown set


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dwight Ramos has joined Toyama’s training camp after completing his mandatory quarantine, clearing the way for his anticipated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Last dance or last chance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Last dance or last chance


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
TNT sets out to pull off something that’s not been done in its PBA Philippine Cup semifinal showdown with San Miguel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hidilyn Diaz heads to Malaysia to train for world weightlifting tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hidilyn Diaz heads to Malaysia to train for world weightlifting tiff


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will fly Saturday to Malaca, Malaysia to start her training and preparation for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramos makes B. League debut vs Parks' Nagoya
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramos makes B. League debut vs Parks' Nagoya


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Debuting Dwight Ramos of Toyama aims for a breakthrough win against Ray Parks Jr. of Nagoya in another exciting All-Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 General Santos inmates place 5th in FIDE chess tiff for prisoners
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
General Santos inmates place 5th in FIDE chess tiff for prisoners


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines made a good account of itself as it finished a solid fifth place in the first FIDE Intercontinental Online...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UFC Fight Night pits late addition Aspen Ladd vs dangerous Norma Dumont
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UFC Fight Night pits late addition Aspen Ladd vs dangerous Norma Dumont


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
For the second week in a row, UFC Fight Night 195 will be a contrast of styles.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olsim relishes second chance at ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olsim relishes second chance at ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Set to unfurl in Singapore on November 12, Team Lakay's Olsim will face Jihin Radzuan of Malaysia for the right to replace...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with