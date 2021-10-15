General Santos inmates place 5th in FIDE chess tiff for prisoners

Represented by inmates from the General Santos City Jail, the Filipinos lost to the Mongolians, 1.5-2.5, and to the Russians, 1-3, to end up third in Group A of the two-group finals.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines made a good account of itself as it finished a solid fifth place in the first FIDE Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners Thursday.

Represented by inmates from the General Santos City Jail, the Filipinos lost to the Mongolians, 1.5-2.5, and to the Russians, 1-3, to end up third in Group A of the two-group finals.

The country ended up fifth overall as it had a better score than the third placer in Group B, USA-Chicago, 12.5-10.

Mongolia and Zimbabwe were playing for the crown at press time.

It was a respectable finish for the country in the event that drew 42 teams from 31 nations.

The squad, coached by Jail Officer 1 Cedrix Cabangal and trained by Winston Silva, topped Group 1 by edging Mongolia in the tiebreak in the group stages but just could not sustain the momentum and faltered in the finals.

The Philippines, however, turned back Georga 1, 3-1, Palestine, 3-1, and Germany, 4-0, to salvage some measure of pride.