




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
UFC Fight Night pits late addition Aspen Ladd vs dangerous Norma Dumont
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 15, 2021 | 12:16pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
UFC Fight Night pits late addition Aspen Ladd vs dangerous Norma Dumont
UFC Fight Night will be putting Aspen Ladd against Norma Dumont
UFC
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — For the second week in a row, UFC Fight Night 195 will be a contrast of styles.



Wrestler Aspen Ladd (9-1-0) goes up against striker Norma Dumont (6-1-0) in a featherweight main event this Sunday, October 17, on Tap Go both on cable television as well as digital streaming here in the Philippines.



More than a contrast of styles, the fight features a late replacement in the main event. 



Ladd, one of the world’s best bantamweight fighters, was scheduled to take on Macy Chiasson in a bantamweight match for the same event. However, Ladd missed the scale mark and moved up to featherweight as a late replacement for former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm, who withdrew due to injury.



Just last week, in UFC Fight Night 194, Jared Gooden, a late replacement to fight Randy Brown in a welterweight match, lost via unanimous decision.



If Gooden wasn’t a very good opponent for Brown, Ladd is very good. That doesn’t make it any easier for her as we saw last weekend when grappler Mackenzie Dern was held at bay by Marina Rodriguez who outpointed the former en route to unanimous decision win.



Since signing with the UFC in 2017, Ladd has gone 4-1 but because of her constantly being unable to make weight, has not fought since 2019. Ring rust could be a factor for Ladd as Dumont has fought three times since 2019 and come away with two wins versus a loss. 



In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweight champion, Andrei Arlovski takes on surging prospect Carlos Felipe in a heavyweight banger. This too is interesting as if the outcome isn’t to Arlovski’s favor, it could very well be his last. 



The 42- year old Arlovski totes a 31-20-0 record with two No Contests while the 26-year old Carlos Felipe brings his 11-1-0 record to the Octagon. 



Arlovski has taken too many losses in a long career. He has gone from being one of the best to being an old warhorse who is looking for one last shot at UFC glory.



UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont will air live on Tap Go on Sunday, October 17 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The prelims begin 4 a.m. The main card starts at 7 a.m.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MMA
                                                      UFC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 For Hanoi SEA Games, Indonesia and Thailand share Russia&rsquo;s fate in Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
For Hanoi SEA Games, Indonesia and Thailand share Russia’s fate in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Indonesia and Thailand will not be allowed to carry their respective flags in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games next year for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Truth behind Big J’s health
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Rumors are circulating about PBA “Living Legend” former Sen. Robert Jaworski’s health and we hope this will set the record straight on his condition.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Appeal for varsity players
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There is an existing rule in the UAAP that while the basketball season is ongoing, no player may be listed in the final roster of eligible candidates for the PBA draft.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SBP assigned WC qualifiers hosting chores
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 October 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Gilas Pilipinas will play the first two windows of the FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers on home ground.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No Indonesia, Thai flags in Hanoi Games
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No Indonesia, Thai flags in Hanoi Games


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Indonesia and Thailand will not be allowed to carry their respective flags in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games next year for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 UFC Fight Night pits late addition Aspen Ladd vs dangerous Norma Dumont
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UFC Fight Night pits late addition Aspen Ladd vs dangerous Norma Dumont


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
For the second week in a row, UFC Fight Night 195 will be a contrast of styles.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olsim relishes second chance at ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olsim relishes second chance at ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Set to unfurl in Singapore on November 12, Team Lakay's Olsim will face Jihin Radzuan of Malaysia for the right to replace...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Brooks, Adiwang engage in word war
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Brooks, Adiwang engage in word war


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lito Adiwang has fallen into the trap set by new ONE Championship signee Jared Brooks, whom the Filipino fighter will battle...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 General Santos inmates enter finals of FIDE's online chess tourney for prisoners
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
General Santos inmates enter finals of FIDE's online chess tourney for prisoners


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Chess can be a way for prisoners to have a second chance in life.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dwight Ramos joins Japan B. League team in practice after quarantine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dwight Ramos joins Japan B. League team in practice after quarantine


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dwight Ramos has joined Toyama’s training camp after clearing his mandatory quarantine, paving the way for his anticipated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with