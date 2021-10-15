UFC Fight Night pits late addition Aspen Ladd vs dangerous Norma Dumont

MANILA, Philippines — For the second week in a row, UFC Fight Night 195 will be a contrast of styles.

Wrestler Aspen Ladd (9-1-0) goes up against striker Norma Dumont (6-1-0) in a featherweight main event this Sunday, October 17, on Tap Go both on cable television as well as digital streaming here in the Philippines.

More than a contrast of styles, the fight features a late replacement in the main event.

Ladd, one of the world’s best bantamweight fighters, was scheduled to take on Macy Chiasson in a bantamweight match for the same event. However, Ladd missed the scale mark and moved up to featherweight as a late replacement for former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm, who withdrew due to injury.

Just last week, in UFC Fight Night 194, Jared Gooden, a late replacement to fight Randy Brown in a welterweight match, lost via unanimous decision.

If Gooden wasn’t a very good opponent for Brown, Ladd is very good. That doesn’t make it any easier for her as we saw last weekend when grappler Mackenzie Dern was held at bay by Marina Rodriguez who outpointed the former en route to unanimous decision win.

Since signing with the UFC in 2017, Ladd has gone 4-1 but because of her constantly being unable to make weight, has not fought since 2019. Ring rust could be a factor for Ladd as Dumont has fought three times since 2019 and come away with two wins versus a loss.

In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweight champion, Andrei Arlovski takes on surging prospect Carlos Felipe in a heavyweight banger. This too is interesting as if the outcome isn’t to Arlovski’s favor, it could very well be his last.

The 42- year old Arlovski totes a 31-20-0 record with two No Contests while the 26-year old Carlos Felipe brings his 11-1-0 record to the Octagon.

Arlovski has taken too many losses in a long career. He has gone from being one of the best to being an old warhorse who is looking for one last shot at UFC glory.

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont will air live on Tap Go on Sunday, October 17 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The prelims begin 4 a.m. The main card starts at 7 a.m.