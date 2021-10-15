




































































 




   

   









Olsim relishes second chance at ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 15, 2021 | 11:36am

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines – Jenelyn Olsim has been given another chance to enter the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix, as she is set to be featured in an alternate bout in ONE: NextGen II.



Set to unfurl in Singapore on November 12, Team Lakay's Olsim will face Jihin Radzuan of Malaysia for the right to replace a fighter in the Grand Prix should they become unavailable to participate.





Julie Mezabarba, the winner of another alternate bout, already replaced one of the semifinalists Seo Hee Ham, who exited the Grand Prix due to injury.



Olsim was supposed to fight in an earlier alternate bout in ONE: Empower last September where the Grand Prix kicked off with the quarterfinals.



However, Olsim was left without an opponent as her initial foe Grace Cleveland had to pull out of the card.



Now, with her fight against Radzuan, the newest atomweight contender gives herself a chance to sneak into the prestigious tournament.



"I'm very excited to earn my spot in the Grand Prix. I know Jihin is a very good technical fighter and she's very dangerous on the ground, so it's something I will have to be wary about," Olsim said.



The Team Lakay fighter impressed in her first bout in the atomweight division when she took a convincing win over contender Bi Nguyen for a unanimous decision win in ONE: Battleground III last August.



"I'm really happy to get this opportunity again even if I'm only considered as an alternate," the 24-year-old said.



Olsim's return to the Grand Prix is a welcomed development for Filipino fans after the top Philippine bet, Denice Zamboanga, got ousted of the tournament in a controversial loss to Ham.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

